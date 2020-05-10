Meeting Terry Gilliam. Film director, animator, actor, and comedian. He directed many famous film such as Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas, 12 Monkeys, Monty Python and the Holy Grail, and The Man Who killed Don Quixote, to name a few. What a great day! 🎥🎬

___________________________________

#byshahira #ohsnap #postoftheday #picoftheday #photooftheday #potd #filmdirectors #hollywoodcelebrities #celebrities #terrygilliam #tb #ciff41 #filmfestivals

Source