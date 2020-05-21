Jimmys Post

Megan Fox Ditches Wedding Ring, but Still Calls ‘Green’ Her Family Name

Exclusive Details

Megan Fox appears to be putting out mixed messages about her relationship status with Brian Austin Green — her wedding ring’s gone, but she’s hanging on to something else of his.

The actress made an appearance Wednesday on a live stream hosted by home decor guru, Colin Wayne, who’s the CEO of Redline Steel … which recently partnered with Megan to plug their company and this $2 million Memorial Day giveaway she was hired to promote.

Her online gig was quite telling … for a couple reasons.

For one, Megan wasn’t wearing a wedding ring on camera — mind you, this chat went down very shortly after Machine Gun Kelly released his new music video, which shows Megan and MGK in intimate scenes. Colin even congratulated her on it.

Reality is, Megan hasn’t been wearing her ring for at least a week or two, and ditto for Brian. The weirder moment came when Colin asked her to show off some of her own Redline goodies … so, she picked up a custom family tree with “GREEN” stenciled at the bottom.


withbagpod.com

MF referred to it as her “family name” — going on to add that she’s got one with her kids’ names carved in it too. It was kind of an awkward moment, considering BAG himself all but confirmed they’re dunzo just 24 hours earlier.

She probably ordered those trinkets in better times, but, at least publicly, Megan’s not disavowing her estranged husband’s last name. Not yet, anyway.

We’ll just call this a hopeful sign their break-up will be as amicable as Brian’s making it seem.



