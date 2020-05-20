Megan Fox fuels romance rumors in Machine Gun Kelly’s steamy ‘Bloody Valentine’ music video

Just days after Megan Fox was seen out with rap-rock artist Machine Gun Kelly and she and her husband of a decade, actor Brian Austin Green, confirmed their split, the actress is fueling rumors of her MGK romance by appearing his steamy new music video for ”Bloody Valentine.”

The racy clip, directed by Michael Garcia, begins with the underwear-clad Fox and MGK (real name: Colson Baker) cuddling in bed, after which their love game takes a BDSM-Barbie twist as Megan, in full femme-fatale mode, covers her lover’s mouth in pink duct tape, bounds him with pink twine, and even drops a pink hairdryer into his bathwater. In other scenes, the two lounge naked in a sauna and nearly lock lips, and Megan vamps it up in black lingerie, channeling her best inner rock star as she lip-synchs along to the bouncy punk-pop track.

Though Fox and Baker’s onscreen chemistry is believable and intense, a press release describes the Machine Gun Kelly video as an “affectionate twisted love story” that shows Fox “taking full control of their fictional romance.”

On Monday, after Fox was snapped by paparazzi out and about in Los Angeles with Baker, Green confirmed via his podcast that he and Fox actually separated months ago; he stressed that Fox did not cheat on him, and that neither she nor Machine Gun Kelly are “villains.”

Green explained that his 15-year relationship with Fox began to unravel in late 2019, while she was on location for several weeks; upon her return, there was a distance between them that they were unable to get past, so they decided to give themselves “time” and “take some space.” He said that the two will remain good friends and co-parent their three children.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly steam up the screen in “Bloody Valentine” (Photo: YouTube) More

“Megan has continued working and doing that. She met this guy, Colson, on set on this film she’s working on,” Green said on his podcast. “I’ve never met him, but Megan and I have talked about him. They’re just friends at this point. From what she’s expressed, he’s a really just nice, genuine guy. I trust her judgment. She’s always had really good judgment.”

Green was referring to Fox and Baker’s upcoming crime thriller Midnight in the Switchgrass, which also stars Emile Hirsch, Bruce Willis, and Lukas Haas. Baker had a breakout year as an actor in 2019, appearing in Netflix’s Bird Box and as a very convincing Tommy Lee in Motley Crüe biopic The Dirt… but his role as Fox’s lover/willing victim in “Bloody Valentine” might be his best onscreen moment yet.

