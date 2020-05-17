Megan Fox grabs takeout with Machine Gun Kelly amid rumors she is isolating apart from hubby

Megan Fox was seen grabbing takeout in Calabasas this Friday with Machine Gun Kelly.

In photos obtained exclusively by DailyMail.com, the 34-year-old actress sat in the passenger seat of an Aston Martin being driven by the 30-year-old rapper, whose real name is Colson Baker.

Both of them have been cast in the serial killer movie Midnight In The Switchgrass, which began filming in Puerto Rico this March shortly before the COVID-19 lockdowns, according to Deadline.

Their outing comes amid a swirl of rumors that Megan has been self-isolating separately from her husband Brian Austin Green amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Megan appeared to be in bright spirits during the outing, smiling as she chatted with Machine Gun Kelly while they waited for their food to arrive.

Machine Gun Kelly wore a tee that showed off his arm tattoos, while Megan accessorized her look with a beanie.

After they were given their food he could be seen driving Megan back to her gated community in Calabasas and joining the line at the guest entrance.

DailyMail.com has requested comment from representatives for both Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly.

Megan has been married to Beverly Hills, 90210 star Brian since 2010 and they share three sons – Noah, seven, Bodhi, six, and Journey, three.

In the middle of last month there were reports that Brian and Megan might be self-isolating separately amid the coronavirus pandemic.

She has been hunkering down in her gated community in Calabasas, while he has been glimpsed without the children around the Malibu area.

This week she was spotted without her ring as she picked up a takeout lunch from the Calabasas location of the tony health food store Erewhon Market.

Brian and Megan were spotted in mid-April exchanging the children and a car seat in a Calabasas parking lot, after which he headed toward Paradise Cove in Malibu.

At the time DailyMail.com reached out for comment about the couple’s living situation.

However, earlier in the month the couple had been seen together stocking up on health food at Erewhon Market.

Megan filed for divorce from Brian in 2015 citing irreconcilable differences, but she was back with him and pregnant with Journey the following year.

Three years after they got back together, Megan took the legal step of filing to dismiss the divorce petition last April.

Megan and Machine Gun Kelly’s movie Midnight In The Switchgrass is directed by Randall Emmett, a producer on Martin Scorsese’s movies Silence and The Irishman.

Their castmates include Sylvester Stallone’s daughter Sistine, as well as Inception actor Lukas Haas and such names as Bruce Willis and Emile Hirsch.

Machine Gun Kelly has an 11-year-old daughter called Casie by his ex Emma Cannon, and his dating history includes a 2015 relationship with Amber Rose.

Although the rapper is notoriously tight-lipped about his personal life there have been unconfirmed rumors of a romance with Halsey, as well as with Miley Cyrus’ sister Noah.

According to an interview she gave Elle in 2009, Megan and Brian met at work on a 2004 episode of the ‘really bad TV show’ Hope & Faith. At the time, she was 18 and he 30.

Megan said she pursued Brian, thinking: ‘Oh my God, I have to be with you. You’re not a threat, you’re not some d-bag that’s going to cause a lot of problems.’

She shared: ‘I had to convince him that I was slightly more responsible and well-spoken and had other things to bring to the table besides being 18.’

Megan shot to stardom the first two Transformers films and drew further attention with splashy comments about the film’s director Michael Bay.

‘He’s like Napoleon and he wants to create this insane, infamous mad-man reputation. He wants to be like Hitler on his sets, and he is,’ she dished in 2009 to Wonderland magazine.

‘So he’s a nightmare to work for but when you get him away from set, and he’s not in director mode, I kind of really enjoy his personality because he’s so awkward, so hopelessly awkward. He has no social skills at all.’

Her stormy dynamic with Michael culminated in her departure from the Transformers franchise after two films, the original in 2007 and its 2009 sequel Revenge Of The Fallen.

While appearing on Watch What Happens Live in 2018 Megan confirmed rumors that she once had a ‘romantic’ relationship with her Transformers co-star Shia LaBeouf.

‘So it was like an on-set romance that didn’t go anywhere afterwards?’ asked host Andy Cohen, and Megan replied: ‘Yeah.’

As the #MeToo movement took off, she told the New York Times that the public perception of her influenced her decision not to share her own experiences.

‘I just didn’t think based on how I’d been received by people, and by feminists, that I would be a sympathetic victim,’ the Jennifer’s Body star explained.

‘And I thought if ever there were a time where the world would agree that it’s appropriate to victim-shame someone, it would be when I come forward with my story,’ she said, adding that she had ‘quite a few stories’ to tell.