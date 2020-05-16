Megan Fox Hangs With Machine Gun Kelly After She’s Spotted Out Without Her Wedding Ring

Despite social distancing rules, Megan Fox was spotted hanging out in a car with rapper Machine Gun Kelly! The birthday girl and the rapper were spotted grabbing coffee together.

Just two days after being spotted without her wedding ring on Megan Fox, 34, was seen spending time with rapper Machine Gun Kelly, 30! The duo were curiously seen inside a vehicle on Saturday, May 16 after grabbing coffee and to-go food in photos obtained by TMZ — SEE THE PHOTOS HERE. Megan looked carefree and relaxed as she shared a laugh with Machine Gun — born Colson Baker — inside the dark blue Aston Martin sports car, rocking a black knit beanie. The duo drove back to her Calabasas home after their hangout, TMZ also reports. Notably, May 16 is also Megan’s 34th birthday.

The mysterious hangout comes hot of the heels of Megan spotted without her wedding ring on Thursday, May 14. The Transformers star was seen grabbing a takeout box of food from healthy grocer Erewhon in the Calabasas area after stopping at a coffee shop. The ring was missing for both outings, leading to suspicion that there could be trouble at home with her and husband of 10 years Brian Austin Green, 46. The couple share three children together, Noah Shannon, 7, Bodhi Ransom, 6, and Journey River, 3.

For his part, Brian has been spotted with and without his wedding band recently. The 90210 star was sporting the gold piece of jewelry while stocking up on groceries on May 2, keeping casual in a pair of denim shorts, a white t-shirt and a straw fedora, and, of course, a protective face mask. On April 17, however, the Los Angeles native was seen without his wedding ring at Vintage Grocers in Malibu, CA, further fueling rumors that he and Megan are currently having issues.

The couple were last seen out together on Mar. 28, accompanied by their three adorable kids, as they stocked-up on ready-made meals at Erewhon Market once again. Brian had his arms full with seven boxes of food, while the kids each appeared to hold onto various desserts, including a piece of chocolate cake. The outing came just two weeks into California’s stay-at-home order, which forced the closure of all non-essential businesses, along with a series of recommended guidelines, including social distancing.

Megan and Brian have had their fair share of marriage issues in the past, with a looming divorce back in 2016. After discovering that she was pregnant with their third child, however, they reconciled with a romantic getaway to the Hawaiian Islands. The couple originally tied the knot back in 2010.