Megan Fox Spotted with Machine Gun Kelly Amid Rumors of Marriage Trouble

Megan Fox has been spending time with Machine Gun Kelly!

The 34-year-old actress and the 30-year-old rapper/actor were spotted getting takeout food together on Friday (May 15) in Los Angeles.

After picking up food and some coffee, Megan and MGK were seen getting into his car and heading to a home together.

There have been rumors swirling for the past couple months that Megan is having marriage trouble with husband Brian Austin Green. They have both been spotted without their wedding rings in recent outings and reports say that they are quarantining separately.

Last week, MGK was spotted going shirtless and showing off his tattoos while on a jog around the neighborhood with his daughter and an assistant.

