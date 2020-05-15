Megan Fox Steps Out Sans Wedding Ring Amid Speculation of Marriage Trouble





Megan Fox steps out to grab some lunch to-go from Erewhon Market on Thursday afternoon (May 14) in Calabasas, Calif.

The 33-year-old Transformers actress was also spotted while waiting in line at a coffee shop earlier in the day. For both outings, she was seen without her wedding ring.

There has recently been speculation that Megan and longtime husband Brian Austin Green are going through marriage trouble.

A source told E! News that the couple is living separately during quarantine, but “they don’t plan to file divorce right now.” In recent outings, Brian has not been wearing his wedding ring either.

The two stars started dating in 2004 and they called off their engagement in 2009. They eventually got back together and got married in 2010. The couple had two sons before Megan filed for divorce in 2015, but then they got back together and had a third son. In April 2019, Megan finally filed to dismiss the divorce proceedings from years earlier.

Last December, Megan and Brian made their first red carpet appearance together in five years.

Source link