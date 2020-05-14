Megan Gale creates an incredible Pokémon-themed cake for her son River’s sixth birthday  

Megan Gale has proved that Hamish Blake isn’t the only Australian celebrity who is a whizz in the kitchen when it comes to whipping up children’s birthday cakes.

On Wednesday, the 44-year-old supermodel showed off the adorable Pokémon-themed cake she created to celebrate her son River Hampson’s sixth birthday.

The Donna Hay red velvet cake was shaped and iced to look like a Poké-ball, the iconic item characters use in the anime and games to catch the Pokémon.

How sweet! Supermodel Megan Gale created this incredible Pokémon-themed cake for her son River’s sixth birthday

Special day: The supermodel also posted a birthday tribute to her little man

She iced one side of the cake white and the other half a bright red with a black border, and added a Raffaello ball in the middle.

For a finishing touch, Megan added a small Pikachu figurine, as well as a small Ditto and Magicarp figure on either side.

Megan shares two children – River and two-year-old Rosie May – with her partner Shaun Hampson.

Step-by-step: Megan took her fans through the steps on her Instagram story

She recently joined her children for an afternoon of arts and crafts on Good Friday, which has been a family tradition for the past few years.

‘I love doing arts and crafts on Good Friday with the kids,’ she captioned a post on Instagram. ‘It’s become something that we’ve come to love and look forward to.’

Cute! She iced one side of the cake white and the other half a bright red with a black border, and added a Raffaello ball in the middle

Megan began by setting River and Rosie up with their own My Creative Boxes, a monthly subscription box filled with arts and crafts supplies.

She then assisted her daughter in gluing yellow feathers onto a piece of round cardboard, before holding it up to reveal they had made an Easter chick.