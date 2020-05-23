Megan Mckenna she grabs lunch in Essex before enjoying a socially distanced picnic

She has been making the most of her time in lockdown by sunbathing at home.

But Megan McKenna decided to step outside on Friday as she grabbed lunch in Essex on Friday.

The former TOWIE star, 27, showed off her toned legs in lycra shorts as she stopped at Mojo Brasserie to pick up food and a juice.

Lockdown look: Megan Mckenna popped out on Friday to grab lunch in Essex, showing off her toned legs

The reality star then met up with a friend and sat in the park to have a picnic, remaining two metres apart from each other.

The TV personality looked stunning in a black Balenciaga hoodie as she walked her beloved poodle-cross Daisy.

The beauty wore a pair of futuristic wrap around black sunglasses and styled her blond tresses in a loose ponytail.

Filling up: The former TOWIE star, 27, stopped at Mojo Brasserie to pick up a juice and some lunch

Cautious: The reality star maintained a distance from her friend as they met up during lockdown

Glamorous: The beauty looked stunning in her lycra shorts, showing off her toned legs as she walked her dog Daisy

Happy outing: Megan was enjoying the chance to grab food as certain lockdown restrictions have been lifted

Stylish pair: It appeared the pair had coordinated their monochromatic outfits as Megan’s friend looked stylish in a white hoodie

Last month, Megan, who won last year’s The X Factor: Celebrity took to her Instagram to share a new track, which features the lyrics to her song ‘This’ reworded with references to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

She performed the new track acapella style to her 2.4million followers in a video on her Instagram.

The lyrics to the song are: ‘All you need to do is be brave, please stay at home and make sure you’re safe. Protect the NHS and have faith…

Taking care: The two enjoyed their lunch sitting on the grass and maintained a distance throughout

Outdoor time: Megan was enjoying a rare opportunity to catch up with her friend after months in lockdown

Picnic: The pair were making the most of the glorious weather as many Britons have been enjoying the outdoors

Hungry pup: Megan’s beloved dog Daisy wanted to join in on the feast

‘Whatever it is, don’t take the risk. And wash your hands we can beat this. Follow my lead and then you will see friends and family. Let’s be a team and fight Covid-19.’

In a caption alongside the video, she wrote: ‘FightCovid19 Changing the lyrics to my song This felt right…

‘Please listen to every word, stay safe, stay home and share this message to as many people as you can. Love you guys so much.’

On Thursday, Megan took to Instagram to share a snap of herself posing in the tiny two-piece on her doorway, as she showed off a woodland themed birthday cake for her mum Tanya.

Sizzling display: Megan McKenna slipped into a floral hot pink bikini for another day in the sun on Thursday

Bikini babe: The television personality had certainly caught the sun as she showed off her tanned and toned abs in the one-shouldered bikini top

The television personality had certainly caught the sun as she flaunted her tanned and toned abs in the one-shouldered bikini top, while the thong bottoms made the most of her long legs.

She complemented the swimwear with a matching bucket hat and accentuated her bronzed tan with a minimal make-up look.

Megan captioned the snap: ‘Gonna drop this cute cake to my mums house, is it cool to stay in my bikini?’ (sic).