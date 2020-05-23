Jimmys Post

Megan Thee Stallion sizzles in a blue lingerie set for her Savage x Fenty campaign 

Megan Thee Stallion sizzles in a blue lingerie set for her Savage x Fenty campaign 

Megan Thee Stallion sizzles in a blue lingerie set for her Savage x Fenty campaign

By Kellie Chudzinski For Dailymail.com

Published: | Updated:

She was recently announced as the latest Savage x Fenty brand partner to be featured in a Summer 2020 campaign. 

And Megan Thee Stallion showed of Hot Girl curves in a blue bra and panty set for the line as part of the brand’s #SavagexTheeStallion social media series. 

The post by Savage x Fenty on Friday comes after the 25-year-old rapper had shared multiple sultry snaps in her intimate wear and Rihanna gushed over her. 

Hot Girl Meg: Megan Thee Stallion showed of Hot Girl curves in a blue bra and panty set for the line as part of the brand’s #SavagexTheeStallion social media series, posted on Friday

Posing near a stone balcony railing, Meg wore a blue bra, with a lace detail around the cups and matching low-rise panties. 

The brand captioned the post ‘Hot Girl Meg,’ a term the Savage rapper often refers to herself as.   

She also recently shared two very sexy images of herself in a yellow lingerie set as she captioned them: ‘Thee savage for savage [devil emoji].’ 

Savage queen: She also recently shared two very sexy images of herself in a yellow lingerie set as she captioned them: 'Thee savage for savage [devil emoji]'

Savage queen: She also recently shared two very sexy images of herself in a yellow lingerie set as she captioned them: ‘Thee savage for savage [devil emoji]’ 

Meg is a perfect match for the Savage x Fenty line as her song Savage, released in March, and remixed with Beyonce in April, recently peaked at number 2 on the Billboard Hot 100.  

Savage x Fenty made the announcement on Thursday as she is featured in the summer 2020 social media campaign called #SavagexTheeStallion.

Rihanna, 32, definitely seems excited about the partnership as she said in a statement: ‘Meg is the energy we were looking for. She is a risktaker with an attitude, character, and personality.’

The Diamonds hitmaker launched Savage x Fenty in 2018 to much success. 

Wow factor: The Hot GIrl Summer hitmaker also shared another one of herself posed up on all fours over a chesterfield

Wow factor: The Hot GIrl Summer hitmaker also shared another one of herself posed up on all fours over a chesterfield

Rihanna, 32, definitely seems excited about the partnership as she said in a statement: 'Meg is the energy we were looking for. She is a risktaker with an attitude, character, and personality'

Rihanna, 32, definitely seems excited about the partnership as she said in a statement: ‘Meg is the energy we were looking for. She is a risktaker with an attitude, character, and personality’

Megan absolutely scintillated in the promotional images she shared including one of her seductively seated on the corner of a dining table.

She donned lacy yellow balconette bra and side tie pantie combination in the sultry snap.

The Hot GIrl Summer hitmaker also shared another one of herself posed up on all fours over a chesterfield.

In that one she donned a T-Shirt bra with matching booty shorts as she shot a sensuous look toward the camera. 

'We've come so far': Last week she thanked her fans as Savage peaked at number 2 on the Billboard Hot 100

‘We’ve come so far’: Last week she thanked her fans as Savage peaked at number 2 on the Billboard Hot 100

 Of the new partnership, Megan said in a statement: ‘I’m so excited to work with a brand that embodies diversity and celebrates women in all their glory.

‘In my Savage x Fenty, I feel sexy, comfortable and confident. We want all the hotties around the world to feel good about themselves exactly as they are.’

As if beauty and talent wasn’t already enough, Megan recently revealed that she is staying in school to honor the legacy of her mom, Holly Thomas, who passed away from a brain tumor in March 2019.  

Source link

admin

Related News

Iggy Azalea is trolled online after announcing that she’s started recording her next album 

Iggy Azalea is trolled online after announcing that she’s started recording her next album 

‘Get back to flopping!’ Iggy Azalea is trolled online after announcing that she’s started recording her next album By Daily Mail Australia Reporter Published: 10:57

TOWIE’s Yazmin Oukhellou shows off her toned abs in a sports bra as she picks up a healthy lunch

TOWIE’s Yazmin Oukhellou shows off her toned abs in a sports bra as she picks up a healthy lunch

TOWIE’s Yazmin Oukhellou shows off her toned abs in a grey sports bra and matching leggings as she picks up a healthy lunch in London

David and Victoria Beckham have ‘stocked up on Big Mac sauce ordered from Ebay’

David and Victoria Beckham have ‘stocked up on Big Mac sauce ordered from Ebay’

It’s the McBeckhams! David and wife Victoria have been ‘stocking up on Big Mac sauce bought on Ebay while locked down in their £6million pad’

Jennifer Lopez, 50, shows off her rock-hard abs as she works out with fiancé Alex Rodriguez 

Jennifer Lopez, 50, shows off her rock-hard abs as she works out with fiancé Alex Rodriguez 

Jennifer Lopez, 50, shows off her rock-hard abs and incredible figure as she takes part in a gruelling workout with fiancé Alex Rodriguez By Jack

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *