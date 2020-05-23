Megan Thee Stallion sizzles in a blue lingerie set for her Savage x Fenty campaign 

She was recently announced as the latest Savage x Fenty brand partner to be featured in a Summer 2020 campaign.

And Megan Thee Stallion showed of Hot Girl curves in a blue bra and panty set for the line as part of the brand’s #SavagexTheeStallion social media series.

The post by Savage x Fenty on Friday comes after the 25-year-old rapper had shared multiple sultry snaps in her intimate wear and Rihanna gushed over her.

Posing near a stone balcony railing, Meg wore a blue bra, with a lace detail around the cups and matching low-rise panties.

The brand captioned the post ‘Hot Girl Meg,’ a term the Savage rapper often refers to herself as.

She also recently shared two very sexy images of herself in a yellow lingerie set as she captioned them: ‘Thee savage for savage [devil emoji].’

Meg is a perfect match for the Savage x Fenty line as her song Savage, released in March, and remixed with Beyonce in April, recently peaked at number 2 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Savage x Fenty made the announcement on Thursday as she is featured in the summer 2020 social media campaign called #SavagexTheeStallion.

Rihanna, 32, definitely seems excited about the partnership as she said in a statement: ‘Meg is the energy we were looking for. She is a risktaker with an attitude, character, and personality.’

The Diamonds hitmaker launched Savage x Fenty in 2018 to much success.

Megan absolutely scintillated in the promotional images she shared including one of her seductively seated on the corner of a dining table.

She donned lacy yellow balconette bra and side tie pantie combination in the sultry snap.

The Hot GIrl Summer hitmaker also shared another one of herself posed up on all fours over a chesterfield.

In that one she donned a T-Shirt bra with matching booty shorts as she shot a sensuous look toward the camera.

Of the new partnership, Megan said in a statement: ‘I’m so excited to work with a brand that embodies diversity and celebrates women in all their glory.

‘In my Savage x Fenty, I feel sexy, comfortable and confident. We want all the hotties around the world to feel good about themselves exactly as they are.’

As if beauty and talent wasn’t already enough, Megan recently revealed that she is staying in school to honor the legacy of her mom, Holly Thomas, who passed away from a brain tumor in March 2019.