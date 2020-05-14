Megan Thee Stallion strips down to nude string bikini… after making Billboard Chart ‘her-story’

Hot Girl Summer rapper Megan Thee Stallion gave her 28.7M social media following quite an eyeful on Wednesday with her latest thirst trap.

The 25-year-old twerk queen stripped down to a nude-colored $39.99 Fashion Nova ‘Brazilian Beach’ bikini in her paid partnership post captioned: ‘Whewwwwww!’

The California based fashion brand – founded in 2006 by Richard Saghian – is said to pay powerful influencers and celebrities between $20K-$50K to promote their products.

Armed in her sexy swimwear, Stallion (born Pete) enjoyed a poolside beverage with two others to celebrate the immense success of her viral TikTok hit from March, Savage.

Megan’s remix featuring 24-time Grammy winner Beyoncé has sold well over 1M units in the US – all of which benefits Houston COVID-19 charity, Bread of Life.

The Texas Southern University student originally met the 38-year-old R&B diva, as well as her eight-year-old daughter Blue Ivy Carter, at their lavish home on New Year’s Eve.

‘Oh my god we really danced, like, all night. I was really in there cutting up. I was like “Wow, Beyoncé accepts my turn up… she likes ratchet Megs” and I love it,’ Stallion told Apple Music host Ebro Darden last month.

‘I really can’t believe it, because being from Houston Beyoncé is just Queen. That’s all you know. There’s no debate, there’s nothing else to say – who’s better than Beyoncé?’

Megan was already acquainted with the 38-year-old R&B diva’s husband Jay-Z since she’s managed by his company RocNation.

On Monday, the talented Texan twosome reached the No. 2 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 right beneath Doja Cat’s song Say So featuring Nicki Minaj.

‘We’ve come so far,’ Stallion marveled.

‘I promise to keep working hard and getting better everytime! Thank y’all for growing with me. Look at all this girl power!’

Megan tweeted she was especially ‘happy to be apart of the history’ since this week marked the first time four black female solo artists have occupied the top two spots.