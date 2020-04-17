Meghan Markle and Prince Harry photographed first time in LA

Project Angel Food’s executive director Richard Ayoub told PEOPLE the Sussex’s kept a low-profile throughout their voluntary work, adding the charity was ‘completely honored’ to have them onboard.

‘They were extremely down to earth and genuinely interested in every single person they met,’ Ayoub continued.

‘They engaged with our chefs, they engaged with clients — they just wanted to make sure that people felt the love and appreciation. Their goal was really to just honor our chefs and staffs and volunteers by being of service.

‘What Meghan said is she wanted to show Harry Los Angeles through the eyes of philanthropy. It’s just beautiful,’ Ayoub added.

‘There’s obviously a great deal of love and selflessness between them. They both are individuals who want to know about others.

‘Our clients are clients who are often forgotten. They really wanted to go visit these people. They wanted to see them and talk to them and hopefully put a smile on their faces.’

Ayoub said Meghan had learned about Project Angel Food back when she previously lived in LA and was desperate to help out with their cause.

‘She said she wanted to do something to give back on Easter and was talking to her mom [Doria Ragland] and her mom told her that Project Angel Food needs help and Meghan said, “Yes, brilliant.”,’ Ayoub told PEOPLE.

‘They really wanted to ease the workload of our drivers because they deliver to between 50 and 60 people a day.

‘Meghan and Harry took about six deliveries last Sunday and then they said, “We want to do it again and we want more,” so they took 14 deliveries on Wednesday.’

Before the couple set out on their delivery routes they first paid a visit to the charity’s headquarters, where Ayoub gave them a tour.

The charity director said both Meghan and Harry asked a number of questions, showing genuine interest in learning how the food is medically-tailored for each client.

Meghan and Harry also met with the non-profit’s chefs before the royal couple were taken through the charity’s social distancing protocols for the deliveries, requiring them to wear gloves and masks, while ensuring they stayed six feet away from any member of public.

Speaking to ET Online earlier, Richard Ayoub told how the couple contacted the charity after learning its drivers are ‘overloaded’ needed more support as they try and feed people during quarantine.

‘They told us they heard our drivers were overloaded and wanted to volunteer to lighten the drivers’ workload,’ Mr Ayoub said.

Project Angel Food serves 1600 meals a day, which will now rise to 2000 during the coronavirus crisis, ensuring some of those most at risk are fed.

It is thought to be the first charity publicly supported by Harry and Meghan since their move to California from Canada. The couple are now in quarantine with their son Archie Mountbatten-Windsor, who turns one next month.

Yesterday it also emerged Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had donated £90,000 to British charity Feeding Britain to support efforts to keep vulnerable populations fed during lockdown.

Harry also made a special video call to the UK-based Charity WellChild this week, to shed a light on the families caring for seriously ill children through the pandemic.

During the video-chat, Harry said both he and Meghan are focusing on ‘family time’ during isolation,

‘There’s a hell of a lot of positives that are happening at the same time and being able to have family time — so much family time — that you almost think, “Do I feel guilty for having so much family time?”‘ Harry said.

‘You’ve got to celebrate those moments where you are just on the floor rolling around in hysterics. Inevitably, half an hour later, maybe a day later, there’s going to be something that you have to deal with and there’s no way you can run away from it.’

The couple announced they are launching a new charitable foundation named Archewell this month.

They said they ‘look forward’ to getting started with the Archewell foundation, which will replace their Sussex Royal brand.

The pair also have plans to include their own charity as well as a website, as part of their new venture.