Meghan Markle and Prince Harry photographed first time in LA

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been pictured in Los Angeles for the first time, Dailymail.com can exclusively show.

The Duke and Duchess were seen delivering food packages on behalf of the Los Angeles-based nonprofit Project Angel Food on Wednesday.

Harry and Meghan arrived at the Sierra Bonita Community Apartments in West Hollywood in their SUV at about 11am.

Sporting masks, gloves and dressed casually in jeans, the royal couple were accompanied by security in another SUV, but they walked to the apartment unassisted.

Meghan and Harry spent two days volunteering this week with Project Angel Food, a non-profit who cook and deliver meals to people with critical illness who are at a greater risk amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

None of the charity’s clients knew the Sussexes were coming or had been forewarned about their arrival.

One stunned recipient of the royal delivery was Dan Tyrell, 53, who admitted he didn’t recognize the couple when he first opened the door of his West Hollywood apartment.

‘My phone rang and a lady said, “Hi this is Meghan from Project Angel Food.” Tyrell, who has HIV and issues with high blood pressure, told DailyMail.com. “I said, “Oh, do you want to meet me downstairs?” – I didn’t realise it was THE Meghan at this point.’

Tyrell said he was startled when he walked down the building’s external staircase and spotted two black-out SUVs on the road outside. ‘I knew they was something going on,’ he remarked.

As he approached the front door, Tyrell said he spotted a man with red hair who looked familiar. ‘Then I looked at Meghan and put it all together,’ he said.

Keeping a low profile, the Sussexes didn’t formally introduce themselves to Tyrell, simply telling him: ‘Here’s you’re food and thank you, we hope you’re doing well and that you’re fine.’

‘I didn’t let on [that I knew who they were], I didn’t want to make them uncomfortable or anything.

‘To have someone come and deliver the food is amazing, it makes us here feel that somebody cares outside. So for Harry and Meghan to do this is amazing.’