Meghan Markle Lands First Job With Disney After She & Prince Harry Leave Royal Family

Meghan Markle has booked her first gig since leaving the royal family! The former actress will be working with Disney on a brand new project, which will be released on April 3.

Just weeks after announcing her and Prince Harry’s decision to step away from royal life, Meghan Markle has a new role! The 38-year-old will be narrating a brand new nature documentary for Disney Plus. The movie is called Elephants, and Disney confirmed Meghan’s involvement on March 26. The documentary will be available for Disney Plus subscribers to watch beginning April 3. In Disney’s announcement, Meghan was still referred to as the Duchess of Sussex, but she will lose that title when she and Harry officially step down from their royal roles on March 31.

It was previously reported that Meghan was teaming up with Disney for a new role, and now we know what that will be! Meghan’s involvement in the movie comes after she and Harry met with Bob Iger at the U.K. premiere of The Lion King in July 2019. Video footage from the premiere showed Harry and Bob chatting, with Harry telling the former Disney CEO about Meghan’s interest in voiceover work. It looks like the conversation paid off!

Before Meghan married Harry and became a royal, she was, of course, an actress! She was best known for her role on the USA Network series, Suits, but has also appeared in films like Get Him To The Greek, Horrible Bosses and more.

Two new movies, two unforgettable journeys. Start streaming Disneynature’s Elephant, narrated by Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, and Disneynature’s Dolphin Reef, narrated by Natalie Portman, on April 3, only on #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/N0yW0e7Lv6 — Disneynature (@Disneynature) March 26, 2020

In Elephants, Meghan will narrate an elephant family’s 1,000 mile journey through the African desert on “an adventure that will change their lives.” Disney Plus will also be releasing a second documentary called Dolphin Reef, which will be narrated by Natalie Portman.