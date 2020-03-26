Meghan Markle Lands First Post-Royal Gig (And It Involves Elephants)



Meghan Markle is about to make her return to the small screen.



But we’ll go ahead and dash those before you get them raised:



No, she will not be starring in her very own Suits spinoff. (We know, we know: It sucks.)



Instead, it was revealed on Thursday that the Duchess of Sussex has lent her voice to the upcoming Disneynature documentary, Elephants.



It stars streaming on April 3 on Disney+.



The collaboration with will reportedly benefit Elephants Without Borders… and it actually pre-dates Meghan and Prince Harry’s stunning decision to step down as senior working royals, a move that will go into effect on March 31.



Markle recorded the voiceover last fall in London.



Despite no longer having the backing of Kensington Palace, Markle and Harry are continuing to support the causes that mean most to them, as they work towards financial independence.



They should have no shortage of offers in the future.



We’d have to imagine both halves of the world famous couple could pull in six figures per speaking engagement, for example.



For those unaware, Meghan and Harry have an impressive history of supporting elephant.



The twosome traveled to the African country of Botswana in 2017 to assist Dr. Mike Chase of Elephants Without Borders, getting up close to the giant mammals while assisting in the conversation effort.



Markle became aware of the documentary through mutual friends of Dr. Chase and was approached in the summer of 2019 about possibly participating via voiceover work.



As for the disney film itself?



According to People Magazine, Elephant tracks the journey of an African elephant named Shani and her son Jomo as their herd makes a journey hundreds of miles across the vast Kalahari Desert.



Led by their matriarch, the family faces intense heat, dwindling resources and persistent predators, as they follow in their ancestor’s footsteps on a quest to reach a lush, green paradise.



It actually sounds pretty cool.



Just under a year ago, Meghan and Harry attended the London premiere of Disney’s remake of The Lion King, at which they spent some time with Disney CEO Bob Iger.



In a clip that went viral, Harry tells the executive at one point on the red carpet, referring to his polarizing:



“You know she does voiceovers.”



Soon, the whole world will know.



Harry and Meghan, meanwhile, are looking into numerous ventures.



They’re doing so amid global panic over a global pandemic, with Harry and Meghan very concerned themselves.



“Everyone on their team, the people who buy groceries and run errands, wear latex gloves at all times and are to follow a strict hygiene protocol,” a source has told Page Six of how Markle is handling the panic over Covid-19.



But here’s the thing:



Can you blame her???