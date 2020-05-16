Meghan Markle & Lucy Hale Once Starred Together In An Unaired TV Pilot

Did you know that Meghan Markle and Lucy Hale almost starred together on television?

Turns out that the 30-year-old Katy Keene actress and Duchess of Sussex were part of an unaired pilot for ABC.

“I didn’t realize this because none of my scenes were with her, but it was an ABC pilot,” Lucy recalled in her interview with ET. “I had just moved to Los Angeles. I was like 16.”

She adds that the pilot was called “Secrets of a Small Town, and she was in that pilot. I remember at the table read I was like, ‘Oh my god, she’s so beautiful,’ but I don’t think I ever spoke to her.”

FYI: Lucy is also pictured below with her mask, heading to a private workout in Los Angeles on Friday afternoon (May 15).