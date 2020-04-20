Meghan Markle Makes First TV Appearance Since Royal Exit

Duchess Meghan Markle made her first official television appearance after Megxit – aka her and Prince Harry‘s exit as senior members of the royal family.

The interview was actually recorded back in July of 2019, when the Duchess recorded Elephants for Disney+.

“I’m really grateful to have the opportunity to be a part of bringing the story of elephants to life,” Meghan said of the film, now available to view on the streaming service. “I’ve been very lucky to be able to have hands-on experience with elephants in their natural habitat. When you spend time connecting with them and the other wildlife, you really understand we have a role to play in their preservation and safety.”

She added, “I hope that when people see this film they realize how connected we all are, and if we had more of an awareness about the obstacles we’re facing, I think we’d take care of each other, this planet and animals in a very different way.”

Just hours ago, Duchess Meghan and Prince Harry made a big announcement.

You can see the video on Twitter.