Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Reportedly Move To LA After Leaving Royal Family

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry and baby Archie have reportedly left their Canadian residence to Meghan’s hometown of Los Angeles. This is where Meghan’s mother, Doria, still resides!

Meghan Markle, 38, and Prince Harry, 35, are apparently on the move! The couple, along with their adorable 10-month-old son Archie, have reportedly left the Vancouver Island residence they’ve called home for the last few months and relocated to Meghan’s hometown of Los Angeles, a source told People. This is where Meghan’s mother Doria Ragland, who’s a social worker and yoga instructor, lives! However, Meghan and Harry have been allegedly “living in a secluded compound” and “haven’t ventured out” during the coronavirus crisis, the insider claimed. HollywoodLife has reached out to Meghan and Harry’s reps for comment.

Just a few hours before Meghan and Harry’s big move was reported, another exciting piece of news broke: Meghan landed her first post-royal life job! On March 26, Disney confirmed that the Duchess of Sussex will be narrating a Disney Plus nature documentary called Elephants.

Big changes have been a common theme in Meghan and Harry’s lives, ever since revealing they’d be stepping back as “senior members” of U.K.’s Royal Family in Jan. 2020. At the time, Queen Elizabeth announced that there’ll be a “period of transition in which the Sussexes will spend time in Canada and the UK.” Harry and Meghan followed through on that plan, and even left Archie behind in Canada (for safety reasons) to reunite with the Royal Family in Europe in early March. The parents’ attendance at Commonwealth Day in London’s Westminster Abbey marked their last ever royal appearance, before they lose their royal titles on March 31.

This reported move to LA is yet another plot twist in Meghan and Harry’s unpredictable timelines! Despite the miles between Archie and the Royals, Meghan “wants Harry to remain close to his family,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife amid the coronavirus outbreak. The insider added, “There’s no question about that. It’s been a tough time but at the end of the day he still loves his family and that won’t change and hasn’t changed. He has always been close to his grandmother and he very much wants her to have time with Archie, he loves seeing them together. It was sad they couldn’t bring Archie over on their trip but it was the sensible choice and everyone understood. They do want to go back as soon as they can to remedy that though.”