Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Send Stern Final Warning to British Tabloids: Get Out of Our Lives!



It’s been a tough month for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.



Actually, it’s been a though month for all of humanity, but since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are hoping to make a name for themselves as global humanitarian heroes, their failure to rise to the occasion has made this a doubly difficult time.



Much has been made of Harry and Meghan’s decision to move to Los Angeles from Vancouver at a time when most Americans were afraid to move from their living rooms.



Shortly thereafter, the couple announced plans to rename their charity, but revealed that the organization will be inactive until such time as the pandemic has subsided.



Many pointed out that the Sussexes seem to be missing the point of charitable organizations.



The couple took another hit today thanks to Harry’s latest comments about the coronavirus, which many feel serve to downplay the severity of the health crisis.



The litany of questionable decisions led to some seriously bad press, and these days, Harry and Meghan are struggling to rebuild their public image.



They’re taking a two-pronged approach to the problem, by getting involved in coronavirus relief efforts and sending a message to media outlets who might take the opportunity to kick them while they’re down.



On Saturday, the Sussexes delivered food to residents in need in LA’s West Hollywood neighborhood.



On Sunday, they issued the following, strongly worded message to several UK tabloids:



“It is gravely concerning that an influential slice of the media, over many years, has sought to insulate themselves from taking accountability for what they say or print – even when they know it to be distorted, false, or invasive beyond reason.



“When power is enjoyed without responsibility, the trust we all place in this much-needed industry is degraded.



“There is a real human cost to this way of doing business and it affects every corner of society.



“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have watched people they know – as well as complete strangers – have their lives completely pulled apart for no good reason, other than the fact that salacious gossip boosts advertising revenue.”



The letter — which was sent to editors of the Sun, the Daily Mail, the Mirror and the Express — goes on to say that Harry and Meghan will no longer engage with these publications in a civil fashion:



“With that said, please note that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will not be engaging with your outlet. There will be no corroboration and zero engagement.



“This is also a policy being instated for their communications team, in order to protect that team from the side of the industry that readers never see.



“This policy is not about avoiding criticism. It’s not about shutting down public conversation or censoring accurate reporting.



“Media have every right to report on and indeed have an opinion on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, good or bad. But it can’t be based on a lie.”



Obviously, this is not the first the Sussexes have locked horns with the British tabloid press.



In October of last year, Harry and Meghan sued the Daily Mail and issued a strongly-worded rebuke of the newspaper’s practices.



“Unfortunately, my wife has become one of the latest victims of a British tabloid press that wages campaigns against individuals with no thought to the consequences – a ruthless campaign that has escalated over the past year, throughout her pregnancy and while raising our newborn son,” Harry said at the time.



It’s possible that this latest doubling-down is paving the way for a second lawsuit.



Either way, it seems Harry and Meghan are through playing games with the outlets that believe to be guilty of full-blown slander.



Knowing the British tabloid press, this situation is likely to get far worse before it gets any better.