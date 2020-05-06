Meghan Markle reads to son Archie on his 1st birthday in sweet video filmed by Prince Harry

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have released a video of the duchess reading to their son Archie as they mark his first birthday on May 6.

The family is in lockdown in Los Angeles, where they moved at the end of March.

Archie is the fourth royal to mark his birthday in lockdown, and is likely to only see his parents on his big day.

Although Harry and Meghan have been very private about their son, they promised fans a new photo for his birthday on Wednesday.

They shared a video which has been released in partnership with Save the Children UK, and posted on the charity’s Instagram.

In the video, Archie sits on his mom’s lap as she reads Duck! Rabbit!, written by Amy Krouse Rosenthal and illustrated by Tom Lichtenheld.

Archie helps turn the pages and laughs along with the images, which playfully work out whether an animal is a duck or a rabbit.

Meghan wore a blue shirt and had her hair tied up in the video.

She and Harry cheered at the end of the book.

Behind the camera, Harry can be heard helping to make some animal noises. At one point, Meghan adds her son’s name into the story, saying: “Look Archie, it’s flying!”

She also reveals they shorten his name to Arch.

In a moment many parents will relate to, the young royal is distracted by another book, and pulls it up to his mother — who tells him, “We’ll read that after.”

Archie then proceeds to drop it on the floor twice, prompting Meghan to look at Harry and laugh.

Harry can also be heard cheering behind the camera when they finish reading, and says “Bravo!”

Meghan and Archie are dressed for the warm California climate in the video, with the duchess in shorts, and Archie in a white onesie and diaper.

Meghan has a few bracelets on her right wrist, and her engagement and wedding rings can be spied on her left hand.

It's a rare public appearance for baby Archie.