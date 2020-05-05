Meghan Markle: Ready to Roast the Royals With Tell-All Memoir?!



Usually, tell-all memoirs about the seamier side of life behind palace walls come to us courtesy of banished exes like Sarah Ferguson.



So fans who look at the royals as the stars of the an ultra-classy reality show are absolutely salivating over this week’s news of an inside look courtesy of two top-tier members of the world’s most famous family.



Yes, it’s been just over a month since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down from their roles as senior members of the royal family, but apparently, a memoir detailing the couple’s time in the royal spotlight is already on the way.



The book, entitled Finding Freedom, was announced on Monday via press release:



“For the very first time, ‘Finding Freedom’ goes beyond the headlines to reveal unknown details of Harry and Meghan’s life together, dispelling the many rumors and misconceptions that plague the couple on both sides of the pond,” reads a description of the book.



“As members of the select group of reporters that cover the British Royal Family and their engagements, Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand have witnessed the young couple’s lives as few outsiders can.”



Yes, the announcement makes it clear that Meghan and Harry did not write the book themselves, but it is being published with their full cooperation and approval.



“With unique access and written with the participation of those closest to the couple, Finding Freedom is an honest, up-close, and disarming portrait of a confident, influential, and forward-thinking couple who are unafraid to break with tradition, determined to create a new path away from the spotlight, and dedicate to building a humanitarian legacy that will make a profound difference in the world,” reads the press release.



With a write-up like that, we’re sure to hear more complaints about Meghan and Harry demanding attention in the midst of a global health crisis.



But it sounds to us like these two are simply seizing the long-awaited opportunity to tell their story on their terms.



“The aim of this book is to portray the real Harry and Meghan, a couple who continue to inspire many around the world through their humanitarian and charitable work but are often inaccurately portrayed,” the statement continues.



“Our mission has been motivated by a desire to tell an accurate version of their journey and finally present the truth of misreported stories that have become gospel simply because of the amount of times they have been repeated,” the book’s authors say.



“It is thanks to our sources that we have been able to share the definitive story of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.”



For years, Meghan and Harry were suppressed by both the royals and the UK tabloid press.



Now, they’re free to speak directly and candidly with the public for the first time since they started dating.



And you can be sure some very powerful people are very nervous about the Sussexes might have to say.