Meghan Markle says she ‘understands’ elephants in interview
Meghan Markle gushed over elephants and how she ‘understands them’ in a never-before-seen interview that was taped last summer and aired on Good Morning America on Monday, a day after she and Prince Harry said they would no longer talk to four British newspapers.
In the interview, Meghan said she was ‘grateful’ to have been involved in the Disney+ documentary Elephant which she hopes will teach people how similar humans are to elephants and how ‘connected’ we are.
The film is her passion project and marks her return to showbiz after shunning royal life.
On Monday, Disney – which owns ABC, the network GMA is aired on – released the interview along with footage from the documentary in which Meghan can be heard narrating.
Her lines include commentary on the families of elephants like ‘Shani has already lost track of Jomo. THERE he is!’ and, over a shot of an elephant playing in water, ‘What is he doing? It’s time for a pool party!’
Scroll down for video
Meghan Markle in a never-before-seen interview that was taped last summer but aired on Monday on Good Morning America after being released by Disney to promote her elephant documentary
In a different moment in the film, the herd is approached by lions, at which Meghan says seriously: ‘This… is unsettling.
‘Gaia must show her family is strong. The predators shouldn’t waste their time.’
It streamed on April 3 on Disney+, the company’s newly launched streaming service..
It is unclear how many views the film has had so far, or why Disney released the year-old interview with Meghan on Monday.
‘I’m really grateful to have the opportunity to be a part of bringing a story about elephants to life.
‘I’ve been very lucky to be able to have hands-on experience with elephants in their natural habitat.
‘When you spend time with connecting with them and the other wildlife, you really understand we have a role to play in their preservation and their safety,’ Meghan says in her interview.
She goes on: ‘These creatures are so majestic and at the same time they are so sensitive and so connected.
‘We see in this film just how remarkable they are; their memories are amazing, the close connection of the herd, the protectiveness of their young.
GMA also aired parts of the documentary. In this image, as a young elephant splashes in water, Meghan narrates: ‘The older elephants all know this could be the last easy water for many months, so they’re going to make the most of it’
Meghan narrates scenes with comments like ‘This is a side of elephants we rarely see’
‘Shani has already lost track of Jomo. THERE he is!’ is another one of her lines
As a lion approaches the herd of elephants, Meghan narrates: ‘This… is unsettling. ‘Gaia must show her family is strong. The predators shouldn’t waste their time.’
Meghan says she hoped the film made people realize how ‘connected we all are’
Harry and Meghan measuring an elephant in an Instagram picture shared on Sussex Royal
‘I think they’re a lot more like us than they are different.’
The duchess continued that she hopes when people see the film, they ‘realize how connected we all are’.
‘If we had more of an awareness about the obstacles we are facing, I think we’d take care of each other, this planet and animals in a very different way,’ she says.
Meghan’s involvement in the documentary is her first showbiz job since she and Harry shunned royal life.
The couple moved from the UK to Canada and have now settled in Los Angeles. The proceeds from the Disney documentary will be donated to an elephant preservation charity.
On Sunday, Harry and Meghan told newspaper executives at four publications they wouldn’t ‘engage’ any longer with them unless it was through a lawyer.
Their message was sent from an official Sussex Royal email, despite the Queen banning them from using the title and them saying they plan to use Archewell.
They emailed the editors of these popular publications: the Daily Mail, the Daily Mirror, the Sun and the Daily Express.
It came hours after Prince Harry caused outrage by suggesting the coronavirus crisis sweeping Britain was ‘better than we are led to believe through certain corners of the media’.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s letter to Britain’s Tabloids
Sent to editors of British newspapers including The Daily Mail, Mirror, The Sun or Express:
‘As the Duke and Duchess of Sussex now settle into the next chapter of their lives and no longer receive any publicly funded support, we are writing to set a new media relations policy, specifically as it pertains to your organisation.
Like you, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex believe that a free press is a cornerstone to any democracy – particularly in moments of crisis. At its best, this free press shines light on dark places, telling stories that would otherwise go untold, standing up for what’s right, challenging power, and holding those who abuse the system to account.
It has been said that journalism’s first obligation is to the truth. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex agree wholeheartedly.
It is gravely concerning that an influential slice of the media, over many years, has sought to insulate themselves from taking accountability for what they say or print – even when they know it to be distorted, false, or invasive beyond reason. When power is enjoyed without responsibility, the trust we all place in this much needed industry is degraded.
There is a real human cost to this way of doing business and it affects every corner of society.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have watched people they know – as well as complete strangers – have their lives completely pulled apart for no good reason, other than the fact that salacious gossip boosts advertising revenue.
With that said, please note that The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will not be engaging with your outlet. There will be no corroboration and zero engagement. This is also a policy being instated for their communications team, in order to protect that team from the side of the industry that readers never see.
This policy is not about avoiding criticism. It’s not about shutting down public conversation or censoring accurate reporting. Media have every right to report on The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, good or bad. But it can’t be based on a lie. They also want to be very clear: this is not in any way a blanket policy for all media.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are looking forward to working with journalists and media organisations all over the world, engaging with grassroots media, regional and local media, and young, and up-and-coming journalists, to spotlight issues and causes that so desperately need acknowledging. And they look forward to doing whatever they can to help further opportunities for more diverse and underrepresented voices, who are needed now more than ever.
What they won’t do is offer themselves up as currency for an economy of clickbait and distortion.
We are encouraged that this new approach will be heard and respected.’