Meghan Markle says she ‘understands’ elephants in interview

Meghan Markle gushed over elephants and how she ‘understands them’ in a never-before-seen interview that was taped last summer and aired on Good Morning America on Monday, a day after she and Prince Harry said they would no longer talk to four British newspapers.

In the interview, Meghan said she was ‘grateful’ to have been involved in the Disney+ documentary Elephant which she hopes will teach people how similar humans are to elephants and how ‘connected’ we are.

The film is her passion project and marks her return to showbiz after shunning royal life.

On Monday, Disney – which owns ABC, the network GMA is aired on – released the interview along with footage from the documentary in which Meghan can be heard narrating.

Her lines include commentary on the families of elephants like ‘Shani has already lost track of Jomo. THERE he is!’ and, over a shot of an elephant playing in water, ‘What is he doing? It’s time for a pool party!’

Meghan Markle in a never-before-seen interview that was taped last summer but aired on Monday on Good Morning America after being released by Disney to promote her elephant documentary

In a different moment in the film, the herd is approached by lions, at which Meghan says seriously: ‘This… is unsettling.

‘Gaia must show her family is strong. The predators shouldn’t waste their time.’

It streamed on April 3 on Disney+, the company’s newly launched streaming service..

It is unclear how many views the film has had so far, or why Disney released the year-old interview with Meghan on Monday.

‘I’m really grateful to have the opportunity to be a part of bringing a story about elephants to life.

‘I’ve been very lucky to be able to have hands-on experience with elephants in their natural habitat.

‘When you spend time with connecting with them and the other wildlife, you really understand we have a role to play in their preservation and their safety,’ Meghan says in her interview.

She goes on: ‘These creatures are so majestic and at the same time they are so sensitive and so connected.

‘We see in this film just how remarkable they are; their memories are amazing, the close connection of the herd, the protectiveness of their young.

GMA also aired parts of the documentary. In this image, as a young elephant splashes in water, Meghan narrates: ‘The older elephants all know this could be the last easy water for many months, so they’re going to make the most of it’

Meghan narrates scenes with comments like ‘This is a side of elephants we rarely see’

‘Shani has already lost track of Jomo. THERE he is!’ is another one of her lines

As a lion approaches the herd of elephants, Meghan narrates: ‘This… is unsettling. ‘Gaia must show her family is strong. The predators shouldn’t waste their time.’

Meghan says she hoped the film made people realize how ‘connected we all are’

Harry and Meghan measuring an elephant in an Instagram picture shared on Sussex Royal

‘I think they’re a lot more like us than they are different.’

The duchess continued that she hopes when people see the film, they ‘realize how connected we all are’.

‘If we had more of an awareness about the obstacles we are facing, I think we’d take care of each other, this planet and animals in a very different way,’ she says.

Meghan’s involvement in the documentary is her first showbiz job since she and Harry shunned royal life.

The couple moved from the UK to Canada and have now settled in Los Angeles. The proceeds from the Disney documentary will be donated to an elephant preservation charity.

On Sunday, Harry and Meghan told newspaper executives at four publications they wouldn’t ‘engage’ any longer with them unless it was through a lawyer.

Their message was sent from an official Sussex Royal email, despite the Queen banning them from using the title and them saying they plan to use Archewell.

They emailed the editors of these popular publications: the Daily Mail, the Daily Mirror, the Sun and the Daily Express.

It came hours after Prince Harry caused outrage by suggesting the coronavirus crisis sweeping Britain was ‘better than we are led to believe through certain corners of the media’.