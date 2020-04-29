Meghan Markle Surprises Charity With Video Call – Watch!

Meghan Markle is continuing to do good work amid the pandemic.

Following her leave from royal life, the 38-year-old Duchess of Sussex spoke with one of the clients at Smart Works, a charity that helps women to find employment which she became the patron back in January last year.

Meghan conducted the call via her new home in Los Angeles, where she lives with Prince Harry and son Archie.

“You seem incredibly confident and prepared. I know everyone here is so excited. When I was reading about what your interests are, and especially you have a big focus in mental health as well, right? Psychology? I think that’s excellent,” she said during the call.

“I just wanted to be able to call in and wish you the best of luck and my fingers are crossed for you. There’s so much going on in the world right now and to be such a beacon of hope and focusing on getting through it, and all the positivity that we just want to send your way, and to make sure you can get on the other side of this too, and have such a great opportunity there.”

