Meghan Markle will narrate new Disney+ film, ‘Elephant’

Meghan Markle’s first job after being a working royal has been confirmed.

Disney+ confirmed the duchess will narrate an original movie, Elephant, which will stream on the new service from April 3.

The film is about a family of elephants and their journey across the Kalahari Desert in Southern Africa. Its release will come just two days after Meghan officially steps back as a working royal.

A trailer for Elephant revealed that it “follows one family’s extraordinary 1,000-mile journey across Africa on an adventure that will change their lives.”

Meghan and her husband, Prince Harry, have not carried out any public engagements since March 9, when they attended the Commonwealth Day service in Westminster Abbey with the rest of the royal family. But the official date they stop being working royals is March 31.

The couple’s announcement in January came as a huge shock, as they announced they wanted to step back from their roles as senior members of the royal family, and make their own money.

Until now, there was little clarity about what that life could look like.

However it was reported by the Times in January that Meghan had signed a deal with Disney for a voiceover in exchange for a donation to charity Elephants Without Borders.

The deal hinted at how the duke and duchess could use their status to benefit charities.

Harry and Meghan met Beyonce and Jay-Z on the Lion King red carpet last July. Now, the duchess is doing her own work for Disney. (Photo: Getty Images) More

Prince Harry and Meghan attended a red carpet premiere of The Lion King in July last year, when it appeared Harry put his wife forward for work.

She’s also reported to have told Pharrell Williams “they don’t make it easy” when talking about royal life.

Earlier this week, Al Jean, showrunner for The Simpsons, said he would also welcome working with Meghan.

He told the Radio Times: “We’ve talked about Harry and Meghan.

“I hear she wants to do voiceover work. So if they’re reading this, give us a call.”

To coincide with Earth Month, Disney+ will also release Dolphin Reef, narrated by Natalie Portman, on April 3, while Penguins will also hit the streaming site that day.

