Meghan Markle’s ‘Mail on Sunday’ Lawsuit to Continue Despite Judge Ruling Against Parts of Claim

Meghan Markle will keep her case against the publisher of the Daily Mail and Mail on Sunday going.

The 38-year-old royal, who is suing publishers Associated Newspapers, will “continue to move forward” after judges ruled against parts of her claim last week, People reported on Friday (May 1).

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Meghan Markle

If you didn’t know, Meghan is suing the publishers for releasing extracts of what she’s calling a “private and confidential” letter she sent to her father, Thomas Markle, back in August of 2018 before wedding Prince Harry.

The judge, Justice Warby, agreed to “strike out” parts of her claim put forward last week in London, United Kingdom.

“This means that when the case goes to trial, the court will not be asked to rule on whether the Mail on Sunday acted dishonestly, pursued a negative agenda against Meghan or deliberately stirred up trouble between the Duchess of Sussex and her father, Thomas Markle…during the pre-trial hearing, the newspaper said that Meghan’s team didn’t have enough proof of dishonesty – mainly because it’s a state of mind,” People reported.

“I do not consider the allegations in question go to the ‘heart’ of the case, which at its core concerns the publication of five articles disclosing the words of, and information drawn from, the letter written by the claimant to her father in August in 2018,” Justice Warby wrote in the summary.

In response, Meghan‘s legal team, Schillings law firm, released a statement: “Today’s ruling makes very clear that the core elements of this case do not change and will continue to move forward. The Duchess’ rights were violated; the legal boundaries around privacy were crossed. As part of this process, the extremes to which the Mail on Sunday used distortive, manipulative, and dishonest tactics to target The Duchess of Sussex have been put on full display.”

“We feel honesty and integrity are at the core of what matters; or as it relates to the Mail on Sunday and Associated Newspapers, their lack thereof,” they added.

The lawsuit is expected to go into full trial later this year or early 2021.

Here’s what Prince Harry said when the lawsuit was first made public.