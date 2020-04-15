Meghan McCain accuses WHO of helping to ‘cover up’ coronavirus crisis in China: ‘This didn’t start in Ohio’

Meghan McCain doesn’t typically agree with President Trump on The View, but she seems to be siding with him in placing blame on the World Health Organization for the current coronavirus outbreak.

Trump revealed his intention to halt U.S. funding of the WHO, which some have criticized as misguided.

McCain told viewers, “I do think we need to look at our own response, but this started in China. This didn’t start in Ohio.”

Alluding to accusations that China didn’t share accurate information early enough with the rest of the world, she added, “It’s not like America wasn’t alerting the rest of the world and having a giant organization cover-up for them, and it looks like that’s what happened with the World Health Organization in China.”

Viewers took to Twitter with their reactions to McCain’s comments, and some said the WHO shouldn’t be blamed at all:

THE PRESIDENT KNEW ! Don’t blame it on China and WHO !

they have some responsibility, BUT the TRUMP administration knew !!! about it and called it a Hoax !!!!!!! — ka08 (@KA09_08) April 15, 2020

Both China and the WHO were learning about the virus simultaneously. It’s Donald who spent February playing golf, conducting rallies, and partying at Mar-a-Lago while falsely claiming the virus was “under control.” — Luisa Inez Newton (@InezTexas) April 15, 2020

But others said McCain’s point was a valid one:

She’s right and if anyone thinks that China and the WHO are not to blame then they haven’t been paying attention. https://t.co/ui9FqQsYdS — Salty Patriot 🇺🇸 (@Thrill504) April 15, 2020

You guys are blind! Of course the WHO is responsible. IT’S THEIR JOB TO SEE THESE THINGS COMING. Trump did the right thing. Take your blinders off and look at reality once in a while! — Eagle (@Jeanguypatateru) April 15, 2020

Watch Joy Behar address report that she’s retiring from The View:

For the latest coronavirus news and updates, follow along at https://news.yahoo.com/coronavirus. According to experts, people over 60 and those who are immunocompromised continue to be the most at risk. If you have questions, please reference the CDC and WHO’s resource guides.