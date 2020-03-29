Meghan McCain dismisses comments that pregnancy will ‘soften’ her: ‘I am who I am and I like it that way’

Posted on by

It’s been a week since Meghan McCain announced that she and husband Ben Domenech are having a baby. But the View co-host says she’s already been on the receiving end of some unsolicited comments about how motherhood might change her.

On Saturday, the outspoken TV host, no stranger to fiery debates, tweeted her frustration about remarks that being pregnant will “soften” her personality — a jab that McCain said made her “beyond depressed for how we view strong, tough, empowered women.”

She added, “I’m 35, I am who I am and I like it that way.”

McCain’s post prompted a flood of support from some other women in broadcasting, as well as actor Johnathon Schaech (That Thing You Do!), who told her becoming a parent would make her “stronger.”

Days after sharing her baby news — and plans to self-isolate at home in light of the coronavirus pandemic — on social media, McCain spoke to her View co-panelists about becoming pregnant months after her miscarriage last summer.

“Everyone knows this has not been a smooth road to motherhood,” she said, speaking via satellite. “It’s taken a lot of, you know, physical, mental, emotional strength to get here, and I think like a lot of women it just wasn’t a straight line. And I sort of didn’t know if I was ever gonna be a mom.”

Read more from Yahoo Entertainment:

Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Lifestyle’s newsletter.

Source link