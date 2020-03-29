Meghan McCain dismisses comments that pregnancy will ‘soften’ her: ‘I am who I am and I like it that way’

It’s been a week since Meghan McCain announced that she and husband Ben Domenech are having a baby. But the View co-host says she’s already been on the receiving end of some unsolicited comments about how motherhood might change her.

On Saturday, the outspoken TV host, no stranger to fiery debates, tweeted her frustration about remarks that being pregnant will “soften” her personality — a jab that McCain said made her “beyond depressed for how we view strong, tough, empowered women.”

She added, “I’m 35, I am who I am and I like it that way.”

So many people commenting they hope pregnancy “softens me” makes me beyond depressed for how we view strong, tough, empowered women. Also, I’m 35, I am who I am and I like it that way. — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) March 28, 2020

McCain’s post prompted a flood of support from some other women in broadcasting, as well as actor Johnathon Schaech (That Thing You Do!), who told her becoming a parent would make her “stronger.”

I don’t agree with you on everything (but we don’t have to, as democracy involves the sharing and debate of a wide range of ideas), but “soften”? No need. Be strong. Be forceful in expressing your opinions. As long as we are all open to others’ opinions. Nothing wrong with that. — Kristen Sze ABC7 (@abc7kristensze) March 28, 2020

You’ll get stronger. No doubt. Softer is stronger.

You’ll be Braver. Wiser.

Congrats! Jules is due July! — John-a-thon Schaech (Sober Wine dealer) (@JohnSchaech) March 29, 2020

Love you!!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️ — Dagen McDowell (@dagenmcdowell) March 28, 2020

Don’t ever change. I love you just the way you are. ❤️ — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) March 28, 2020

Days after sharing her baby news — and plans to self-isolate at home in light of the coronavirus pandemic — on social media, McCain spoke to her View co-panelists about becoming pregnant months after her miscarriage last summer.

“Everyone knows this has not been a smooth road to motherhood,” she said, speaking via satellite. “It’s taken a lot of, you know, physical, mental, emotional strength to get here, and I think like a lot of women it just wasn’t a straight line. And I sort of didn’t know if I was ever gonna be a mom.”

