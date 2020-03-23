Meghan McCain is pregnant and self-quarantining

“The View” co-host announced Sunday that she and her husband, Ben Domenech, are expecting their first child together and consequently she will be making her appearances on the ABC daytime talk show remotely due to the pandemic.

McCain tweeted the news in a statement from her verified Twitter account.

“My husband Ben and I have been blessed to find out I’m pregnant,” McCain said in her statement. “Although this isn’t how I expected to announce my pregnancy, both we and our families are excited to share the news with you all.”

McCain went on to say in her statement that she had “consulted with my doctors and they advised me that for the safety of our baby and myself, I should be extra vigilant about limiting the amount of people we come in contact with.”