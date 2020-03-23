Meghan McCain: Pregnant With First Child! Self-Isolating For the Rest of the Year!



Sometimes bad things happen to bad people, like when Harvey Weinstein catches COVID-19.



And sometimes good things happen to … well, not bad people necessarily, but the kind of people with whom you really wouldn’t want to get stuck in an elevator for any extended period of time.



It’s in that spirit that we offer our warmest congratulations to Meghan McCain who announced on Sunday that she’s pregnant with her first child.



McCain made the announcement on Instagram, where she and her husband cosplayed as cowboys for some reason.



“My husband Ben and I have been blessed to find out I’m pregnant,” The View co-host wrote.



“Although this isn’t how I expected to announce my pregnancy, both we and our families are excited to share the news with you all”



From there Meghan noted that she’ll be “joining the millions of Americans who are self-isolating as a precaution to prevent the spread of COVID-19.”



That won’t come as much of a surprise to View fans.



Meghan has been working remotely for the past week and strongly encouraging her viewers to follow the CDC’s recommended social-distancing guidelines.



McCain didn’t offer any details with regard to how long she’ll be living in isolation, but since she’ll either be pregnant or nursing a newborn for the remainder of the year, she might not be back on set full-time until 2021.



“She and her family are very excited by the news,” a source tells People magazine.



“But right now, she’s finding strength at her role at The View. She knows her most important responsibility is to inform Americans to stay home and minimize the spread of the coronavirus.”



“I’m fortunate that my employer, ABC, has allowed me and my co-hosts to work remotely,” Meghan wrote over the weekend.



“I am indebted to our producers and crew,” she continued.



“I also want to acknowledge the heroes — the doctors, nurses, grocery and pharmacy workers, journalists, police officers, firemen and military — who are on the front lines of this fight.”



McCain ended with an appeal to her followers:



“Please stay safe,” she wrote. “Wash your hands and avoid public gatherings and I will continue to see you each morning on The View.”



Well, you may not agree with Meghan’s politics — or her unfortunate habit of shouting over her co-stars when they try to speak — but we can all agree with that final sentiment.