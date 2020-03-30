Meghan McCain slams people who dismiss seriousness of coronavirus: ‘People are dying’

Though Americans are being urged to practice social distancing and self-isolation amidst the growing coronavirus outbreak, many have chosen to ignore the advice, and Meghan McCain is not happy about it.

Earlier in March, The View co-host expressed her frustration at reports of millennials ignoring calls for social distancing and going out to bars and restaurants, saying she was “furious.”

Now weeks into the crisis, McCain expressed her continued anger at people who aren’t taking the outbreak seriously.

“My concern is that there are so many people across the country that aren’t taking this as seriously as they should,” said McCain.

She continued, “My concern is you’re still seeing people going out, you’re still seeing people not social distancing in many different cities and I don’t understand what it’s going to take for the American public to wake up to the fact that people are dying.”

Viewers took to Twitter and applauded McCain for speaking out:

@MeghanMcCain thank you for using your platform to get people to take this pandemic seriously. Your concerns echo many here in NYC, and I hope your voice reaches across state borders and cultural divides — Aris (@arisziagos) March 30, 2020

Your passion and outrage today is exactly how everyone should be feeling about this. Please keep voicing your opinion, make it loud and clear. ❤️ — Ashley (@mommagic6540) March 30, 2020

.@MeghanMcCain We seldom agree, but 100% today, get the f* off the streets, AZ has increases of 650%. This isn’t a joke. I was impressed and just wanted to say, take care of you and the baby, but fight this fight!! @twbutts — Tom Butts (@twbutts) March 30, 2020

The ones who have recovered from this say people need to take this virus seriously. It can leave scarring on your lungs. It’s horrible. — Paula Smith (@PaulaJSmith2001) March 30, 2020

For the latest coronavirus news and updates, follow along at https://news.yahoo.com/coronavirus. According to experts, people over 60 and those who are immunocompromised continue to be the most at risk. If you have questions, please reference the CDC and WHO’s resource guides.

Watch Lisa Ling say that blaming China for coronavirus outbreak “isn’t going to do us any good:”

Read more from Yahoo Entertainment:

Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Lifestyle’s newsletter.