Meghan McCain Tears Trump’s POW Tribute, Recites His Past Attacks On Her Father

Meghan McCain shredded President Donald Trump’s online tribute to former prisoners of war Thursday by reminding him of the past criticisms he made about her father, the late Sen. John McCain, who was captured and tortured during his service in the Vietnam War.

“On National Former Prisoner of War Recognition Day, we honor the more than 500,000 American warriors captured while protecting our way of life. We pay tribute to these Patriots for their unwavering and unrelenting spirit!” Trump tweeted, linking to a prepared proclamation on the White House’s website.

But Meghan McCain, an outspoken critic of Trump, didn’t let his tribute go unchecked, reminding him of “the fact that you don’t like people who were captured.”