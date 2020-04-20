Meghan McCain urges empathy for out-of-work protesters: ‘People are scared’

As protests against stay-at-home orders across the United States continue to grow, The View co-host Meghan McCain urged empathy for those on the picket lines.

McCain revealed that she’s “split” on the protests and defended protesters, noting that nobody on the Hot Topics panel was in fear of losing their job.

“We are all lucky and need to check our privilege that we can work from home from a computer and we’re all gainfully employed,” said McCain. “Nobody on this show has to worry about how we’re going to feed our family, if we’re going to continue working,” she added.

McCain continued, “There are a lot of people in this country who are in pain, who are out of work, who are losing their homes, and I think that when people are scared and are in pain they start to panic.”

“There are a lot of people in this country who are in pain, who are out of work, who are losing their homes,” @MeghanMcCain says reacting to protests. “When people are scared and they are in pain, they start to panic.” “There has to be some kind of balance.” pic.twitter.com/uLHQHZheRi — The View (@TheView) April 20, 2020

Viewers of McCain’s comments took to Twitter with their reactions, and some said they don’t agree:

She is just given a pass to them cuz they are conservative. She has been complaining about the people at Spring break in Florida. She can also keep her rant about coastal elites being alarmed about people being armed at the protests. — Anita Paul (@apawlh) April 20, 2020

But others said McCain had a good point:

Watching @TheView and I gotta say @MeghanMcCain hit the nail on the head about the protest (don’t 100% agree about the gun part). The rest are really only thinking about it from the privilege bubble right now. People get it’s serious but are scared and need there income!! — Taj (@vontaj91) April 20, 2020

Watch Sunny Hostin say Joe Biden’s running mate should be an African American woman:

