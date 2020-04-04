Melania Trump Issues Pandemic Safety Advice That POTUS Says He’ll Likely Ignore
Melania Trump on Friday tweeted for people to “take social distancing & wearing a mask/face covering seriously” in a bid to stop the spread of the coronavirus:
As the weekend approaches I ask that everyone take social distancing & wearing a mask/face covering seriously. #COVID19 is a virus that can spread to anyone – we can stop this together.
— Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) April 3, 2020
The first lady’s appeal may be ignored by her own husband, however, as President Donald Trump around the same time told reporters at the daily task force update that he likely won’t follow new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines that urge citizens to don masks in public at all times.
“This is voluntary. I don’t think I am going to be doing it,” said Trump, who later claimed he just didn’t see himself wearing one while greeting other world leaders in the Oval Office.
The mixed messages did not go unnoticed on Twitter:
Except near the Resolute desk, which magically prevents dictators from catching it.
— Devin Nunes’ cow 🐮 (@DevinCow) April 4, 2020
Your husband told everyone today he won’t lead by example by wearing a mask, just as he refuses to use social distancing. Did you miss it?
— D Villella ❄️ (@dvillella) April 4, 2020
Ummmm did you not catch your boy on TV right now?
— SuperNintendo Chalmers (@Joeguzman22) April 3, 2020
this is a joke, right. @potus just said he’s not doing it. What tf kind of alternate universe have you people imposed on us?
— I’m not OK with death of 100k (@bmcginthenrv) April 3, 2020
Do you even talk to each other?
You run a crappy #BeBestMyAss campaign while he bullies.
You post about adhering to guidelines that he wont follow.
Maybe y’all ought to have a chat some day.
— T has a nasty tone (@Whateva691) April 3, 2020
You know your husband said wearing a mask was “voluntary,” right? And that he was probably “not going to wear one,” right? Seems liked a mixed message ya’ll are giving.
— Fohtohgirl💎 (@fohtohgirl) April 4, 2020
A HuffPost Guide To Coronavirus