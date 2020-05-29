Jimmys Post

Melania Trump Says ‘There Is No Need For Violence’ In George Floyd Protests

Melania Trump Says ‘There Is No Need For Violence’ In George Floyd Protests



Melania Trump spoke out Friday about the tense and angry protests gripping America in the wake of George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis.

The first lady posted a tweet calling for those protesting the police killing to be peaceful and offering condolences to Floyd’s family. Floyd, who was Black, died after a white police officer knelt on his neck.

“Our country allows for peaceful protests, but there is no reason for violence,” the first lady wrote. “I’ve seen our citizens unify & take care of one another through COVID19 & we can’t stop now. My deepest condolences to the family of George Floyd. As a nation, let’s focus on peace, prayers & healing.”

Trump’s call for unity stood as a stark contrast to her husband’s tweets threatening to escalate the Minneapolis violence with the National Guard and evoking bellicose tough-cop lines from the 1960s. One of the president’s tweets early Friday was flagged by Twitter for “glorifying violence.”

Some people on Twitter, including CNN’s Chris Cilleza, pointed out that the first lady’s tweet showed more sensitivity than her husband.

 

Others noted the contradiction in Melania Trump’s message and her husband’s threats. 

Colin Kaepernick’s mother weighed in, noting that the president wasn’t very fond of peaceful protests. 

 

One person suggested Melania Trump’s predecessor as first lady might have a more meaningful comment. 





Source link

admin

Related News

Troops on pandemic duty to get benefits paid to soldiers serving abroad | CBC News

Troops on pandemic duty to get benefits paid to soldiers serving abroad | CBC News

Canadian soldiers serving in the Ontario and Quebec long-term care homes hit hard by the pandemic are now eligible for the same benefits paid to troops serving overseas, the country’s

A Justice Dept. Skeptical of Police Abuse Cases Vows to Investigate Floyd Death

A Justice Dept. Skeptical of Police Abuse Cases Vows to Investigate Floyd Death

WASHINGTON — Attorney General William P. Barr on Friday labeled the images of the death of George Floyd, a black man in Minneapolis whom a

Over Veterans’ Protests, Trump Vetoes Measure to Block Student Loan Rules

Over Veterans’ Protests, Trump Vetoes Measure to Block Student Loan Rules

WASHINGTON — President Trump vetoed a bipartisan resolution on Friday to overturn new regulations that significantly tighten access to federal student loan forgiveness, siding with

‘The Pain Is Too Intense’: Biden Challenges White Americans

‘The Pain Is Too Intense’: Biden Challenges White Americans

WASHINGTON — Former Vice President Joseph R. Biden Jr., addressing a nation on edge, challenged white Americans on Friday to fully confront the enduring inequities

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *