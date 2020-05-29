Melania Trump Says ‘There Is No Need For Violence’ In George Floyd Protests

Melania Trump spoke out Friday about the tense and angry protests gripping America in the wake of George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis.

The first lady posted a tweet calling for those protesting the police killing to be peaceful and offering condolences to Floyd’s family. Floyd, who was Black, died after a white police officer knelt on his neck.

“Our country allows for peaceful protests, but there is no reason for violence,” the first lady wrote. “I’ve seen our citizens unify & take care of one another through COVID19 & we can’t stop now. My deepest condolences to the family of George Floyd. As a nation, let’s focus on peace, prayers & healing.”