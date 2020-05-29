Melania Trump Says ‘There Is No Need For Violence’ In George Floyd Protests

Melania Trump spoke out Friday about the tense and angry protests gripping America in the wake of George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis.
The first lady posted a tweet calling for those protesting the police killing to be peaceful and offering condolences to Floyd’s family. Floyd, who was Black, died after a white police officer knelt on his neck.
“Our country allows for peaceful protests, but there is no reason for violence,” the first lady wrote. “I’ve seen our citizens unify & take care of one another through COVID19 & we can’t stop now. My deepest condolences to the family of George Floyd. As a nation, let’s focus on peace, prayers & healing.”
Trump’s call for unity stood as a stark contrast to her husband’s tweets threatening to escalate the Minneapolis violence with the National Guard and evoking bellicose tough-cop lines from the 1960s. One of the president’s tweets early Friday was flagged by Twitter for “glorifying violence.”
Some people on Twitter, including CNN’s Chris Cilleza, pointed out that the first lady’s tweet showed more sensitivity than her husband.
Others noted the contradiction in Melania Trump’s message and her husband’s threats.
Colin Kaepernick’s mother weighed in, noting that the president wasn’t very fond of peaceful protests.
One person suggested Melania Trump’s predecessor as first lady might have a more meaningful comment.