Melissa Etheridge’s son Beckett dies at 21

Melissa Etheridge announced the death of her son Beckett on Wednesday, sharing that he had passed away after struggling with opioid addiction.

Beckett, whom she shared with former partner Julie Cypher, was 21. ‘My heart is broken,’ Etheridge said in a statement shared via Twitter.

‘We struggle with what else we could have done to save him, and in the end we know that he is out of the pain now.’

Etheridge, 58, acknowledged that hers is now ‘one of hundreds of thousands of families who have lost loved ones to opioid addiction.

She wrote that her son ‘struggled to overcome his addiction and finally succumbed to it today. He will be missed by those who loved him, his family and friends,’ she added. I will sing again, soon. It has always healed me.’

The news of Beckett’s death had been announced a few hours earlier via her official Twitter account.

The tweet read: ‘We’re sad to inform you that Melissa’s son Beckett passed away and there will not be a Concerts From Home show today. – #TeamME.’

Etheridge had been performing Facebook Live concerts and offering virtual guitar lessons during the coronavirus lockdown.

The devastated star has naturally put her planned remote appearances on hold as she deals with the loss of her beloved child.

Etheridge and Cypher got together in 1990 after Cypher left her then husband actor Lou Diamond Philips to live with the musician.

Cypher gave birth to daughter Bailey in February 1997 and Beckett in November 1998.

The children were conceived via artificial insemination and it was later revealed that rock legend David Crosby had been the sperm donor.

David spoke out after the news was confirmed as he responded to a tweet from a fan reading: ‘I respectfully point out, David was their donor…

‘They did not have a son “with” him. He was Melissa and Julie’s child. They raised him. Like most donors, he played no other part’, as he merely penned: ‘Not true’.

When another Twitter user wrote: ‘@thedavidcrosby I will be 40 next month. As long as I can remember anything at all you have been one of my favorite voices…

‘While I know that you were a surrogate, I also know that you just lost a son. I’m sorry, I know you’ve had a rough year’, David wrote: ‘Maybe it’s a test’.

The Grammy-winning recording artist shared Beckett with former partner Julie Cypher who gave birth to him and daughter Bailey during their decade-long relationship (pictured in 1994)

It was subsequently revealed that Beckett and Bailey, now 23, were conceived using sperm donated by legendary singer and songwriter David Crosby. Pictured in 2011 with Etheridge and Etheridge’s mom Edna

During their relationship, Etheridge and Cypher were high-profile activists for gay rights.

In a 1994 interview with The Advocate, Etheridge explained their desire to have children together.

‘I think one of the many fears people have about homosexuality is around children. I think that the more gay parents raise good, strong, compassionate people, the better the world will be,’ she explained.

Etheridge and Cypher got together in 1990 after Cypher left her then husband actor Lou Diamond Philips to live with the musician. They broke up in 2000

Cypher and Etheridge are pictured with David Crosby and his wife Jan at an event in Santa Monica, California, in September 2000

Four years later, in 1998, she told Parents magazine: ‘There’s nothing like taking the responsibility or creating the responsibility of bringing a human being into this world and helping it in its first years. It doesn’t matter the equation that gets you there or what you are to that person. It doesn’t matter at all. It is the bond between you and the child.’

Etheridge and Cypher split in 2000.

The singer went on to have twins in 2006 with new partner Tammy Lynn Michaels. They started dating in 2002 and announced their separation in 2010.

Cypher has been married to Matthew Hale since 2004.

Celebrities have been swift to offer their condolences to the I’m The Only One and Come To my Window hitmaker.

Rosie O’Donnell tweeted: ‘no words #onlylove,’

‘Oh my God oh my God no. Prayers and love to Melissa Rest In Peace dear Beckett,’ Rosanna Arquette wrote on Twitter.

George Takei shared: ‘My heart is heavy for Melissa Etheridge, whose son Beckett Cypher has died at the young age of 21. Nothing is harder than a parent losing their child. We are with you, Melissa.’

