‘Melrose Place’ cast to reunite for a special to support The Actors Fund

Creators and executive producers of “Stars In The House” Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley announced that the cast of the hit ’90s series will reunite on a special edition of “Stars In The House” on April 28.

It’s the first time since 2012 that Josie Bissett (Jane Mancini), Thomas Calabro (Michael Mancini), Marcia Cross (Kimberly Shaw), Laura Leighton (Sydney Andrews), Heather Locklear (Amanda Woodward), Doug Savant (Matt Fielding), Grant Show (Jake Hanson), Andrew Shue (Billy Campbell), Courtney Thorne-Smith (Alison Parker) and Daphne Zuniga (Jo Reynolds) will reunite to talk about their years living in the iconic West Hollywood apartment complex with the pool.

The cast reunion will support The Actors Fund, which supports performers and behind-the-scenes workers in the arts. Viewers can also interact with the cast and ask questions in real time throughout the conversation.

“Seth and I believe that in this time of social distancing and isolation, much happiness can be found by seeing familiar faces from shows beloved by the whole world,” said Wesley. “We call these shows comfort TV. And we plan on having even more every week, along with our beloved theatre pals — all for The Actors Fund.”