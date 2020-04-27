‘Melrose Place’ cast to reunite for a special to support The Actors Fund
It’s the first time since 2012 that Josie Bissett (Jane Mancini), Thomas Calabro (Michael Mancini), Marcia Cross (Kimberly Shaw), Laura Leighton (Sydney Andrews), Heather Locklear (Amanda Woodward), Doug Savant (Matt Fielding), Grant Show (Jake Hanson), Andrew Shue (Billy Campbell), Courtney Thorne-Smith (Alison Parker) and Daphne Zuniga (Jo Reynolds) will reunite to talk about their years living in the iconic West Hollywood apartment complex with the pool.
“Seth and I believe that in this time of social distancing and isolation, much happiness can be found by seeing familiar faces from shows beloved by the whole world,” said Wesley. “We call these shows comfort TV. And we plan on having even more every week, along with our beloved theatre pals — all for The Actors Fund.”
“Melrose Place” is the latest in a blockbuster lineup of casts that Rudetsky and Wesley have brought back together to raise funds to help entertainment professionals in need during the coronavirus pandemic. The duo previously reunited the casts of “Frasier,” “Glee,” “Desperate Housewives,” “SCTV,” “Difficult People” and “Taxi.”
“Stars In The House” airs new episodes daily on its YouTube channel.