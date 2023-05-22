Memcomputer chips could solve tasks that defeat conventional computers

Traditional computer chip designs are reaching their limit Yuichiro Chino/Moment RF/Getty Images

The first practical example of a new kind of computer can complete calculations in minutes that would take a standard version longer than the age of the universe. This so-called digital memcomputer, which combines data storage and processing into a single component, could be a solution to the slowing pace of progress in traditional computer chips.

Theoretically, ordinary computers can solve any computational problem by carrying out single logical operations in a processor, storing the result in memory, and moving on to the …