Menswear Brand Highland Duds Introduces The Stack

Innovative Ecommerce Solution Reimagines UX To Deliver Effortlessly Sophisticated Style

NEW YORK, June 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Direct-to-consumer menswear label, Highland Duds, announces the launch of The Stack: an innovative shopping solution designed to make styling smarter, not harder.

Rooted in a belief that timeless, quality style should be truly effortless, The Stack offers a simple set of wardrobe options edited for your life. Embracing individuality with a series of curated capsules, Highland Duds encourages customers to find a style true to their lifestyle, whether you’re jetsetting the globe, seeking to elevate your 9-5 look, or refreshing core classics. The Stack features a core color palette of neutrals with bold standout shades to maximize interchangeability. Delivering a luxury experience at an attainable price point, the pieces provide expert fit crafted from the highest quality fabrics, including Pima Cotton imported from the USA.

“My goal with The Stack is to take the guesswork out of looking great. All pieces are designed to be interchangeable and mix-and-match so that effortless, stylish dressing is attainable for all who wear Highland Duds.” – Brandon Aldridge, Founder of Highland Duds

Built from over 20 years of design expertise working alongside Betsey Johnson, Brandon Aldridge founded Highland Duds in 2019 on three core principles: detailed design, skilled craftsmanship, and conscious production. Translating the relaxation of effortless style into the reality of ever-changing urban life, each style is crafted with meticulous attention to detail to last far beyond a single season. Hinged on the brand’s mission to deliver quality, signature styles at an accessible price point; Highland Duds merges modern style with practicality for iconic staples made to wear in, not out.

Pioneering an ethical future, all Highland Duds styles are small-batch produced in family-owned and operated factories for a slow, eco-conscious production model that prioritizes the wellbeing of workers and the environment. Founder Brandon Aldridge takes a central role in all aspects of the business, singlehandedly managing the entire design process from concept through production. Cultivating the relationship with their community which values diversity, gender-inclusivity, and body positivity; the brand currently offers a size range up to XXL.

Reinventing the industry through an enhanced ecommerce experience that is uniquely suited to each individual, The Stack brings the consumer closer to effortlessly sophisticated style than ever before.

The Stack is available at highlandduds.com with prices ranging from $156 – $233.

