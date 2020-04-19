Mental health toll could outlive the virus

news, local-news,

Sitting alone, unable to physically see family and friends, living with uncertainty about whether you’ll have a job at the end, and the underlying sense of not knowing when this will be over is the reality many of us are facing. The wonders of technology may allow us to video call our loved ones, and social media can act as something of a support network, but these can never replace the emotions involved in meeting people face-to-face. The unavoidable consequence of necessary social isolation measures is the growing toll on our mental health. Lifeline experienced its busiest day on record on Good Friday, while a poll showed that 57 per cent of Australians were feeling a mental toll of COVID-19 lockdowns. Yet this barely takes into account those who already live with severe and complex mental illness, where timely and comprehensive intervention can be vital. The ability to meet face-to-face with a psychologist or counsellor brings more empathy and comfort than a phone or video consultation, but this is impossible at the moment, meaning the added burden of employment stress, housing stress and social isolation could pile up with little avenue for genuine support. It makes all the more important that we, as a society, remember those who may find COVID-19 lockdowns more difficult, and ensure they know that someone is thinking about them. Katherine Hall’s story of being quarantined in a hotel in Launceston gives real insight into the mental anguish facing so many people at this time. Having to reflect on the loss of a close loved on while isolating for two weeks – then also missing her young daughter’s birthday – shows the depth of emotion many people will be confronting at this time. Coronavirus may eventually pass, and our lives may return to some form of normality, but the memories of what many have been forced to confront – whether through the strain of isolation, the sudden loss of a loved one, or the complete upheaval of life itself – will take time to heal, and we must be prepared and understanding. Lifeline 13 11 14

