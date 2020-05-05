Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi actors Smriti Khanna and Gautam Gupta reveal the name of their baby girl | Bollywood Life

Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi actors Smriti Khanna and Gautam Gupta became proud parents to a baby girl on April, 15. Smriti Khanna has been quite active on social media during her pregnancy period and had been keeping her fans updated about the happenings in her life. Now, the actress has announced the name she and her husband have decided for their baby girl. Smriti Khanna took to Instagram to reveal the name of their baby. She posted a picture of herself with her baby girl and her husband and wrote, “Anayka ❤️? #family #FirstFamilyPic #DaddysGirl”. Such a beautiful name, isn’t it? Check out the post here: Also Read – Smriti Khanna shares pre and post-pregnancy collage; says, ‘Amazed at what the human body can do’

Smriti had also shared the news of the arrival of her baby in the cutest way. She wrote, "Our princess has arrived ? 15.04.2020."

Smriti had been in the news for her quick transformation post-pregnancy. She managed to shed the excess weight gained after pregnancy in a week. She had posted a collage of herself pre and post-pregnancy. Along with the picture she wrote, "Amazed at what the human body can do!! 1st pic was taken one week before I gave birth. Second pic, a week after I gave birth. My inbox is flooded with questions from new moms and moms-to-be. I'll try and make a video soon answering all of them. Thank you for so much love and blessings for our little one #postpartum #postpartumtransformation #newmom #mombod."

