Meri Aashiqui Tumse Hi actress Smriti Khanna pens a beautiful birthday wish for beau Gautam Gupta — view post | Bollywood Life

Actress Smriti Khanna, who is 40-weeks pregnant, has penned an emotional birthday post for her husband, actor Gautam Gupta.

'Happy birthday to my most precious gem, the light of my world and my forever love. If I did anything right in my life it was when I gave my heart to you.

"Of all years this is the one we should celebrate the most. Sure it might not be the kind of birthday you would have wished for, spending it in quarantine, but it is one we will remember. One that we will not take for granted."

She added: “I’m so grateful that your love is mine and our lives are woven together and I feel incredibly blessed to be your wife.

Smriti also shared that she “can’t wait to share parenthood” with Gautam now.

She also regretted not being able to deliver Gautam’s “birthday gift” — their baby irthday! “PS . Sorry the birthday gift is a bit late but it’ll arrive anytime now,” Smriti quipped.

The couple got married in 2017. They has orked together in the TV show ” Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi”.

