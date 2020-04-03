Meri Brown: Finally Ready to Walk Away from Sister Wives?!?



Meri Brown may finally have reached a breaking point.



With Sister Wives fans pleading with this reality star to get up and leave her husband, followiing years of mistreatment, we now have reason to believe that Meri is taking this advice to heart.



Possibly.



On Wednesday, April 1, the veteran TLC personality posted a meme that followers couldn’t help but analyze and try to interpret.



“Walk away from anything that gives you bad vibes,” it reads. “There is no need to explain it or make sense of it.”



Could this just be a random quote that Meri likes and decided to share it with the world? With no underlying or subtle personal message/meaning behind it?



Yes, conceivably.



But that seems unlikely, based on all the other cryptic messages Meri has also shared over the past several months.



And just based on how generally despondent the Sister Wives cast member has seemed since, like, 2015.’



In March, for example, Brown posted a meme that stated:



“It is impossible to live without failing at something, unless you live so cautiously that you might as well not have lived at all – in which case, you fail by default.”



So… is Meri prepared to stop living cautiously and to take a risk?



A risk that would entail her leaving the comfort of Kody behind and setting off on her own?



We’ve been asking this question forever, it seems, ever since Meri actually did try to go outside her marriage and date about four years ago.



Sadly, that ended in complete embarrassment for her because she wound up in a catfishing scandal; thinking she was bonding with some alluring man online… who she later discovered was a woman simply pulling a mean prank.



Last season on Sister Wives, Meri admitted: “It’s hard to be here and work on these relationships in the family.”



She then confessed:



“I’m looking in from the outside. I don’t feel like I have a husband and wife relationship.”



It’s also worth noting that Meri hasn’t shared a photo of herself and Kody on social media since way back in 2019.



Meri has more recently blasted Kody on Twitter for trying to speak for her, while also making it clear on this year’s Sister Wives episodes that she hates his dream of building on large home in which the entire family can live.



All four spouses hate this idea.



Yet that hasn’t prevented Kody from pushing forward with it.



Because he doesn’t actually care what any woman thinks or wants.



“He doesn’t want to move forward with trying to work things out with me,” Meri famously said in a preview for this season, which focused on her marital problems.



In this same trailer, Kody said to Robyn of Meri:



“I can never be honest because she’s unable to move away from being the victim.”



At this point, it doesn’t seem like a question of whether Meri will walk away from Kody.



But a question of when.



UPDATE:



Amid the Covid-19 outbreak, Meri has shared the following message.



I have spent this week in my house getting projects done, connecting with friends and customers via internet and social media, watching beautiful snow fall, witnessing women across the country and the world come together to support and uplift each other.



This too shall pass, and until then, we’ll just keep on keepin’ on, plugging away, and doing our thing, as together as possible through social media outlets.