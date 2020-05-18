Meri Brown is Just Trolling Sister Wives Fans at This Point



Meri Brown must know what she’s doing at this point.



Right?!?



The veteran Sister Wives star jumped on Instagram late last week and does what she seems to do best these days:



Confused the heck out of all fans and followers.



The long-time wife of Kody Brown has been continually sharing cryptic social media messages for several months now, often hinting that her marriage to Kody is over.



Meri, of course, went as far as to say flat-out that the marriage is over during a filmed therapy session opposite her husband on a recent Sister Wives episode.



In this latest instance of Meri teasing observers in regard to the status of relationship, Brown actually quoted America’s best known civil rights advocate.



Yes, we’re talking about Martin Luther King Jr.



“Darkness cannot drive out darkness; only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate; only love can do that,” Brown shared on Friday.



Check out the famous quote here:



What does this mean? How does it apply to Meri and Kody’s crumbling union?



We can’t say for certain, of course. It may be totally unrelated to this failing romance.



Or it may be Meri’s way of saying she’s doing all that she can possiibly do to remain positive, upbeat and full of love… even in the face of Kody’s disdain.



We’re talking about somebody here who has openly said he wishes he had never married Meri.



Meri and Kody did not spend their recent 30th wedding anniversary together; nor did they even acknowledge the occasion on social media.



On Saturday, lending credence to the belief that Meri has already left Kody or is preparing to do so, the Sister Wives star wrote online:



Not everyone will understand your journey. That’s okay. You’re here to live your life, not to make everyone understand.



Then again, this could also be a reference to how Meri is actually staying with Kody, even though the knows no one out there can comprehend why.



You can see the mass confusion tha results any time Meri poses almost any message, right?



She is continually hammering home the point that her life is in flux and that she’s trying to find meaning in it — some way, somehow.



And yet: She’s never specific about anything that’s going on and never comes right out and mentions Kody by name or anything.



Could the truth be as simple as this: Meri and Kody aren’t legally married, so there’s no reason for her to make any kind of official statement on her marital status?



At another point last week, Meri removed her ring and wrote:



You gain strength, courage, and confidence by every experience in which you really stop to look fear in the face. Do the thing you think you cannot do.



We totally agree with that. Those are very sage words.



We just wish we knew exactly what Meri meant by them.