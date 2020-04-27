Meryl Streep, Christine Baranski and Audra McDonald celebrate Sondheim in their bathrobes

The dressing gown-clad trio delivered internet gold when they joined a host of A-listers Sunday night to celebrate legendary composer Stephen Sondheim’s 90th birthday and his vast contribution to musical theater.

While Streep poured herself what looked like a martini (vigorously shaken, not stirred), her “Mamma Mia” co-star Baranski, 67, opted for a large glass of red, and Broadway diva McDonald, 49, went straight for the bottle.

At one point during the song from the musical “Company,” Streep, 70, looked as if she were about to pour some Scotch into a glass, before cutting to the chase and swigging it straight from the bottle.

As they sang the line “I’ll drink to that,” the three stars raised their drinks in salute to Sondheim, who is best known for musicals like “Follies” and “Into the Woods” and for writing the lyrics to “West Side Story.”