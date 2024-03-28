MESCIUS inc. Launches ActiveReports .NET v18

PITTSBURGH, March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — MESCIUS inc., a global provider of award-winning enterprise software development tools, is pleased to announce the release of ActiveReports. NET v18. This major release includes exciting new features and improvements to the ActiveReports ecosystem. ActiveReports. NET v18 upgrades developers’ design toolkit for intuitive and dynamic reports.

One of the most exciting features of ActiveReports. NET v18 is the theme support for the JavaScript Viewer and Web Designer components, allowing developers to personalize the user interface according to preferences. Users can choose from a selection of built-in UI themes or craft a custom theme to tailor the look and feel of these components to match the application’s aesthetic or branding requirements. Read the release announcement from ActiveReports .NET to learn more about the new theme support in v18.

With v18, ActiveReports. NET includes a new Report Creation Wizard that guides users through creating a basic report. It’s designed to provide a simplified report creation process, especially for new or occasional users, providing a structure for enhanced accessibility and ease of use. Visit the website to learn more about ActiveReports .NET’s Report Creation Wizard.

Introducing master reports in the ActiveReports .NET web designer enables users to create reusable report templates, streamlining the report design process and ensuring consistency across multiple reports. Explore the release article to learn more about creating Master Reports with the Web Designer in ActiveReports. NET v18.

“ActiveReports.NET v18 has arrived, bringing new features to the table focused on improving the user experience for both developers and their end-users,” said Product Manager Alec Gall. “Easily create toggleable custom themes with our new JSViewer and Web Designer Customization API, streamline report creation with Master Reports in the Web Designer and the new Report Creation/Data Binding Wizard, and much more!”

About MESCIUS inc.: MESCIUS inc. is one of the world’s largest providers of developer components. The company retains 400 employees and hundreds of thousands of customers worldwide. MESCIUS inc. is committed to providing enterprises around the world with state-of-the-art developer tools and components, software services, and solutions. For more information, visit https://developer.mescius.com.

