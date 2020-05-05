Met Gala 2020: Priyanka Chopra’s princess dreams, Kylie Jenner’s ripped dress at the red carpet

The first Monday of May is a big day in fashion, this is the day when the Met Gala takes place, and the biggest names in fashion and entertainment strut their stuff on the iconic red carpet. However, this year, on account of the coronavirus pandemic, the Gala was cancelled. Conde Nast artistic director and Vogue magazine’s editor-in-chief, Anna Wintour was to host the event set to the theme, “About Time: Fashion and Duration”, and the exhibition would showcase the journey of fashion from 1870, the year the museum was founded, to present times. However, for the first time in 72 years since it’s inception, the Met Gala has gone digital and is still going forward via a YouTube live stream titled “A Moment With the Met,” which will be hosted by Vogue Magazine. The live stream will discuss this year’s upcoming costume exhibit which is part of the Met’s Costume Institute, and also look into the past most memorable Met Gala red carpet moments.

And all this nostalgia has also taken over the celebrities who were the centre of attention at the Gala, several celebrities including Kylie Jenner, Jennifer Lopez, Blake Lively, Maria Sharapova, among others, posted throwbacks to some of their Met Gala red carpets looks.

While Kylie revealed how she had a wardrobe malfunction right before the red carpet, Blake couldn’t help but point out how her outfits always matched the colour of the carpet. Other celebrities, including Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Katy Perry, couldn’t help but talk about what could have been had the Met Gala taken place.

Priyanka posted a picture of herself wearing a tiara and getting her make-up done by a little girl on Instagram. The caption read, “First Monday in May. This year’s theme: Pretty Pretty Princess .”

Katy Perry, on the other hand, shared what appeared to be a sculpted top made to accommodate Katy’s bump by Jean Paul Gaultier, with the caption, “what would have been.”

Kylie took a trip down memory lane, reminiscing about her Met Gala debut, the subsequent looks and also her wardrobe malfunction. The 22-year-old make-up mogul took to her Instagram Stories on Monday. In 2016, Kylie debuted at the Gala in a silver custom-made Balmain gown. “My first met with @balmain in 2016,” Kylie wrote on her Instagram Story. For her 2017 Versace look, Kylie shared that Donatella Versace asked her to go blonde at the last minute, Kylie wrote, “We made it happen and I loved this look.”

However, it was 2018 that Kylie suffered a wardrobe malfunction when she showed up in a black Alexander Wang number along with beau Travis Scott. The theme that year was “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination” and Kylie wrote that she made an appearance at the Gala three months after giving birth to Stormi. Kylie further shared on her Instagram story, “Fun fact: this dress wasn’t supposed to have a zipper but it ripped as I was squeezing into it so we added it on the way out the door. But it worked out, I love it.”

Blake Lively also shared photos of herself from past years, along with the caption, “When the carpet matches the Blakes. Met Ball 2018, 2017, 2016.”

Jennifer Lopez also took to her Instagram sharing, “It’s the first Monday in May… and right about now is when we’d be heading to the carpet for the #MetGala. I wanted to celebrate today with a look back at some of my favorite moments. It’s always such a fun night in NY filled with beautiful exhibitions and performances, I can’t wait until we can get together again when it’s safe to do so. Which of my #MetGala looks is your favorite? Tell me!”

