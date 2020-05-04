Met Gala Dates Sarah Jessica Parker & Andy Cohen Visit Each Other on the First Monday of May
Sarah Jessica Parker and Andy Cohen honored their long standing date for the Met Gala with a little stoop visit on Monday (May 4).
The longtime friends reunited, while maintaining social distancing, to honor the day that would’ve been the 2020 Met Gala.
“We’re ready! #MetGala,” Andy captioned the pic on his Instagram, showing off that they both were also wearing masks to comply with the CDC guidelines about coronavirus.
Sarah and Andy have attended many Met Galas together, since 2011.
