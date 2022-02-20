Meta appoints Nick Clegg as President, Global Affairs

In an update shared by Mark Zuckerberg, CEO Meta, he revealed the appointment of a new leader who will take up the regulatory aspect of ensuring the company’s continuous growth.

“I want to share an update on our company leadership as we begin our next chapter to help build the metaverse,” CEO of Meta wrote.

“This will be an exciting period of innovation, but at the same time, the landscape around regulation for our industry is changing quickly. We need a senior leader at the level of myself (for our products) and Sheryl (for our business) who can lead and represent us for all of our policy issues globally.”

Nick Clegg has now been appointed as the President, Global Affairs, Meta.

Speaking of his experience in the company, Zuckerberg said that Nick has managed some of the most complex issues the company faces for three years now. This includes content policy, elections, the establishment of the Oversight Board, and more.

In his new position, Nick will lead the company on all policy matters, including interactions with governments as they consider adopting new policies and regulations, as well as how the company makes the case publicly for its products and work.

Given the expanded scope of this new role, Nick will now report directly to Zuckerberg as well as Sheryl. “As Nick takes on this new leadership role, it will enable me to focus more of my energy on leading the company as we build new products for the future, and it will support Sheryl as she continues to focus on the success of our business,” Zuckerberg explained.

“The work we do at Meta matters to a lot of people around the world. We’re at the center of a lot of debates about technology and society. I can’t think of anyone better placed to represent us and help shape the future of internet policy than Nick. I hope you’ll join me in congratulating him on this new role.”

