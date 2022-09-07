Meta Launches Creators of Tomorrow Campaign in Celebration of Emerging Talents in SSA

Meta has announced the launch of ‘Creators of Tomorrow’, a new campaign that celebrates emerging talents from around the world who are inspiring a new movement of creative content online.

The campaign spotlights creators in sub-Saharan Africa from East Africa, Southern Africa and Francophone Africa.

The selected Creators of Tomorrow are breaking out amongst their communities online, and are showcasing a best-in-class approach to video formats, technology and interactive entertainment.

The global campaign is the first of its kind, starting in Europe, The Middle East and Africa, and expanding to more countries around the world in the coming months. Meta will be working closely with these creators over the next year, as they continue to grow their audience and turn their passions into professions across Meta technologies.

Commenting on the campaign, Moon Baz, Creator Partnerships Lead, Middle East, Africa and Turkey, Meta said, “With this campaign, we aim to highlight creators who are innovating through tools such as Reels and short-form video content formats, as well as those who are leveraging, exploring new content formats such as AR/VR. We are excited to work closely with these creators, and we’re committed to help them grow their audience, build a business and unlock new possibilities for the future as we build for the metaverse.”

African creators have creatively used Meta technologies and apps, Facebook and Instagram to express themselves and tell the African story to Africans and people from across the world.

Using fashion, comedy, food, travel and political commentary, over the years creators from sub-Saharan Africa have increased the recognition of the cultural contribution of the continent, improving its perception to the world.

Meta will be hosting exclusive events across the region to celebrate the Creators of Tomorrow, sharing the latest news, tips as well as tools and resources across Meta technologies.

In Kenya, Creators including Creator featured in the campaign will attend an exclusive brunch consisting of a Reels School, and in South Africa over 50 Creators will attend a Creator Day filled with dedicated tailored workshops and training to help them thrive in this evolving digital and creator economy.

The 10 identified Creators of Tomorrow from Africa include:

Kwambox, Kenya: A radio presenter who entertains her followers with her dance moves and bubbly personality. She is also a renowned MC and event host. Crazy Kennar, Kenya: An award-winning Nairobi-based comedian whose content is centred around comedy addressing everyday experiences of young people. Nadia Matovu, Uganda: An influencer, wife and business woman based in Kampala who uses her day-to-day life to create content that inspires her followers. Pamela Mtanga, South Africa: An award winning multimedia entrepreneur. She’s a fashion and beauty content creator whose brand is rooted in authenticity, relatability and empowerment. Ruth Ronnie, Zambia: An award winning recording artist, live performer and content creator. She’s a versatile creative who is best known for her musical genres such dancehall, reggae, afropop, Rnb, afrosoul and trapsoul. Ruvarashe Hapaguti, Zimbabwe: An up and coming actress and content creator. Her content ranges from comedic skits to make-up tutorials which she showcases in an engaging way that her audiences enjoy. Mishaa, Ivory Coast: A dance enthusiast who shares her love for dance art and performances with her followers on social media. Ambassador of Trace music and Universal music Africa, Mishaa dances on African urban rhythms such as coupé-décalé, afro-beat, RN’B and many others, and shares her choreographies in Reels on Instagram and Facebook. Saraï D’Hologne, Ivory Coast: An artist painter who’s the head of an artistic universe dedicated to the interior and exterior wall decoration of the house called SARTAÏ. In Ivory Coast, Saraï is the torchbearer of natural hair that she proudly advertises on her social media accounts. Fatou Jupiter Touré, Senegal: An actress, producer, UN ambassador, entrepreneur, and founder of the film festival Les Teranga. She has been named for the second time among the 700 most impactful Africans by the South African magazine Tropics. Her talent and love for theatre and cinema allowed Fatou to turn her passion into a profession. Ngorbatchev Niang, Senegal: a fashion stylist, producer, and film director. He is the owner of “Ngorbatchev Maison de Couture” and “Ngorbatchev Nprod”. M. Niang is passionate about what make life more beautiful and aims to reflect this beauty through his clothes collections that he sells and showcases via Instagram and Facebook.

In November 2022, the Creators of Tomorrow will get the opportunity to attend the EMEA Creator Week being hosted in London at the iconic Tate Britain for the first time.

There, Creators of Tomorrow will be joined by other regional Creators at various stages of their careers to collaborate, learn from each other, and continue to find inspiration in the future of content creation on Meta’s platforms.