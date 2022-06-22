Meta Launches Digital Training for NGOs across Anglophone West Africa

Meta has officially launched the Meta Non-profit training program, a digital capacity building program for 1,500 non-profit personnel across Anglophone West Africa.

At the event which took place in Lagos recently, the company also announced its support for Geda Digital training, a six month Social Innovators Bootcamp Program for Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs).

These trainings are aimed at supporting the non-profit and social impact sector across Anglophone West Africa.

“We know the value of digital skills and Meta is committed to helping non-profits and social enterprises across Nigeria acquire these skills by providing them with information that will increase their overall digital awareness” Adaora Ikenze, Head of Public Policy for Anglophone West Africa said while giving opening address during the launch event. “We recognise the needs of these NGOs and we are excited to partner with NGOs who leverage our family of apps for impact. We are delighted to provide the required support in upskilling them to scale and strengthen the work they do within their communities”.

While giving the keynote address, Maryam Uwais, Special Advisor to President Muhammadu Buhari on Social Investments, said, “We commend the initiatives of Meta towards developing people working in the non-profit sector. This investment is deeply appreciated by the Federal Government of Nigeria. Meta has continuously been a partner to the government, we must continue with this partnership to make Nigeria a better place”.

During a fireside chat at the event, Adeyemi Adenike, Chief Executive Officer, FATE Foundation stressed the need for NGOs to identify cost effective methods of reaching their target audience and sharing their impact stories, especially by leveraging Meta family of apps during the chat.

Buttressing this, Chidi Koldsweat, Founder/CEO, Donors for Africa Foundation, stated that the collaboration with Meta on the Geda Digital Training will be helpful in providing visibility for NGOs.

To further underscore Meta’s longstanding approach to connecting with more allies and supporting NGOs that are using Meta’s family of Apps for good, the company held a series of engagements with the social impact sector in 2021, including listening sessions and training for non-profit organisations. Meta also held pilot sessions of its Meta Non-Profit program with partners in Tanzania, Nigeria and South Africa.

Applications for the Geda Digital Bootcamp and Meta Non-profit training are now open. NGOs and non-profits organisations can indicate interest for Meta Nonprofit training here and for Geda Digital Bootcamp here.

